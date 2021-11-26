The fake nurse with a long history of imitation has worked at Vancouver Hospital for a year, police say





A woman with a long history of imitation in other parts of Canada has been arrested and charged in Vancouver after allegedly posing as a nurse while working at BC Women’s Hospital for a year. Brigitte Cleroux, 49, has been charged with fraud over $ 5,000 and intentional misconduct, according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD). Investigators say Cleroux used the name of a real nurse to hire at the hospital, where she provided care to patients from June 2020 to June 2021. “We do not yet know how many people in Vancouver may have received treatment from the fraudulent nurse, but we are working with the Provincial Health Services Authority to identify patients who may have had contact with it,” VPD Const. said Tania Visintin in the statement. CBC News has previously reported that Cleroux is suspected of giving sedatives and anesthetics to patients in Vancouver without being qualified to do so. Warning issued in June BC College of Nurses and Midwives confirmed this issued a warning to Cleroux in June, who said she had never registered to work as a nurse in this province. However, that warning said that her name was Melanie Smith or Melanie Cleroux. Brigitte Cleroux appears in an older photo shared by the Ontario College of Nurses. (Ontario College of Nurses) Both of these names are included in a long list of nicknames provided by the Ontario College of Nurses, which also includes Brigitte Marier, Brigitte Fournier, Melanie Gauthier and Melanie Thompson. According to a recent investigation by CBC reporters in Ottawa, Cleroux has a 30-year record of imitating professionals, including nurses and teachers. She was indicted in Ottawa this summer after allegedly forging to be a nurse at a medical and dental clinic in the country’s capital. Vancouver officers say they have worked closely with the Ottawa Police Service in their investigation. Ottawa police allege that Cleroux used a forged resume and a fake BC identity card using the nickname Melanie Smith to get a job. Cleroux’s allegations in the Ottawa case include gun assault and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, ostensibly for administering medication and injections to patients who had no idea she was not certified to do so. Never licensed to practice Court records show that while Cleroux once attended nursing school in the US, she did not complete it and was never licensed to practice. Her crimes date back to at least 1991, when she was convicted of imitation and forgery in Quebec at the age of just 19. She has also been convicted of criminal misconduct and property damage in Florida, as well as fraud-related crimes in Ontario and Alberta. Cleroux is caught posing as a nurse in Alberta and Ontario, and as a science teacher in Calgary. In the past, Cleroux had admitted to forging a registered nursing certificate to support a job application, giving police false identification and imitating a former roommate with a birth certificate in the roommate’s name for get a false ID. Vancouver police say she is currently in custody awaiting her next court appearance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/fake-nurse-worked-at-vancouver-hospital-for-a-year-1.6262965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos