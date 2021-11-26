The Quebec deficit is shrinking as the province shows a strong pandemic recovery

Quebec’s economic future is brighter than expected with the post-pandemic deficit expected to be $ 6.8 billion for this fiscal year about $ 5.4 billion less than forecast in March, according to the government’s latest economic update.

Finance Minister Eric Girard unveiled the update, saying the government will use the extra money to invest in health care, create incentives to combat labor shortages, and offset day care costs and the impact of inflation on low-income people.

Girard announced an additional $ 10.7 billion over the next five years, from the March 2021 budget, bringing the total investment announced this year to $ 13 billion.

“2021 is a year of tremendous growth,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

“Quebec’s growth will surpass the US, Canada, the world average. So that is giving us the means. It is giving us $ 6 billion on the financial framework horizon.”

Girard said Quebec’s response to the pandemic was part of that recovery.

“Because of the high rate of vaccination, because we followed the rules, it allowed us to open up the economy and perform well.

But the update also gave a clearer picture of how much the pandemic has cost the Quebec economy.

So far, the government has spent $ 7.6 billion on responding to the pandemic and expects to spend another $ 6 billion in 2021-2022.

Overall, COVID-19 is likely to cost Quebecers up to $ 17.3 billion, according to the update as spending is expected to continue through 2026, including financial incentives related to recovery, as well as nursing retention bonuses.

Girard said Quebec’s economy is recovering faster than expected from pandemic restrictions and blockages.

Just a year ago, Quebec reported a historic deficit of $ 15 billion.

Economic growth in the province is projected to reach 6.5 percent this year, 2.3 percent more than forecast in March.

Girard says Quebec is still on target to balance its budget at 2027-2028, a target set last spring.

FRIEND | What does this ‘mini-budget’ mean for Quebecers pocket books:

Quebec’s mini-budget targets labor shortages, the cost of living Financial expert Marie-Soleil Tremblay breaks down Quebec’s mini-budget 3:50

$ 2.9 billion to train and attract workers

But a crippling labor shortage and sharp inflation could slow that economic growth and make it difficult for lower-income Quebecers.

Ahead of the economic update, which Prime Minister Franois Legault called a “mini-budget”, business groups begged Girard to address that labor shortage, urging the government to find ways to keep older workers skilled, such as and to encourage immigration to the province.

The Avenir Qubec Coalition government update costs $ 2.9 billion to train and recruit workers in education, engineering, health and social services, childcare, information technology and construction.

However, measures are not on the rise of immigration, which business groups say is a key long-term solution.

Employees work on the SeaDoo assembly line at the Bombardier Recreational Products factory on June 12, 2014. The manufacturing PMI in Canada was lowest in January, although still in positive territory. (Ryan Remiorz / Canadian Press)

In total, Quebec has about 200,000 vacancies throughout the economy. Girard says the new incentives aim to retrain and attract 170,000 workers.

Business leaders were puzzled when CAQ governments reduced the number of immigrants by 20 percent when they were first elected in 2018, just as labor shortages had begun to suffer.

In 2019, about 40,000 new immigrants were allowed, out of 50,000.

Last month, the provincial Immigration Ministry raised the target to about 50,000 and promised to process thousands of other applications that were stuck in the system.

Vronique Proulx, CEO of the Quebec Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said revising this target to 70,000 would be ideal to make up for the shortfall.

Proulx estimates that producers in the province have lost $ 18 billion over the past two years due to shortages.

Liberal finance critic Carlos Leitao told reporters his main issue with the update was what it did not contain.

“In our opinion, the big shortcoming in this economic and fiscal update is that there is absolutely nothing about climate change,” he told reporters in Quebec City.

Leitao said once payments are insufficient and they need to be repeated. The government plan to tackle labor shortages in Quebec, he added, reflects short-term thinking and does not take into account the aging population of the province.

Supplements to offset the higher costs of living and caring for children

The inflation rate, which has reached four percent, is another factor that could slow Quebec’s economic growth.

Girard announced compensation for more than three million low- and middle-income Quebecers in 2022. Couples will receive $ 400 and people living just $ 275. A $ 2.1 billion investment over five years will cover the cost, Girard said.

He also announced an increase in senior assistance for Quebecersage70 and above, bringing it to a maximum of $ 400 per person starting this year.

The government will also increase reimbursable tax credit for childcare costs, with the aim of reducing the daily cost of non-subsidized day care from about $ 40 to a similar one to subsidized child care around $ 8.50 in days.

The adjustment is expected to cost the government $ 1.1 billion over five years and save households with incomes between $ 60,000 and $ 100,000 up to $ 1,310 a year. About 385,000 households are expected to see their costs reduced as a result.

FRIEND | Quebec lawyer says cost of living is worrying: Anti-poverty groups concerned about the cost of living as the government prepares the financial update Finance Minister Eric Girard will present the fall economic update on Thursday. Virginie Larivire is the spokesperson for the anti-poverty group Collectif pour un Qubec sans pauvret. She says the rapid rise in the cost of living is a major concern for many low-income Quebecers. 3:25

Girard’s budget update also promises to spend $ 800 million to reduce the waiting list for operations.

Other spending at $ 10.7 billion includes $ 304.4 million toward improving access to housing, with 2,200 new affordable housing units, $ 232 million for domestic violence prevention and victim support, $ 150 million to launch a provincial strategy to prevent firearms-related violence.

Also, $ 21 million is being invested to fight racism and discrimination and $ 17 million to promote sports and recreational activities for young people.