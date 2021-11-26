Covid-19: 173 new cases in Delta eruption in six regions

There are 173 new cases of Covid-19 in the Delta community outbreak.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson and Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay gave the update at a news conference Friday afternoon.

There are new cases in Auckland (154), Waikato (15), Northland (one), Bay of Plenty (two) and Lakes (one).

There is also a new case in Canterbury, a family contact of a known case, which was already in isolation. This case came after the end of the official reporting time, so it will be recorded in tomorrow’s count.

This person is classified as a low risk to public health, officials said.

As of Friday, 78 people are in hospitals with Covid-19 across Auckland and Waikato, seven of whom are in an intensive care unit or high-dependency care unit.

Of those hospitalized in the northern region, 44 (59 percent) were unvaccinated. Eight (11 percent) were partially vaccinated, taking their first dose more than 14 days after the start of the case, and eight others received their first dose within 14 days of the start of the case.

One person received the second dose within 14 days of contracting Covid-19 and 10 people (14 percent) were fully vaccinated.

The average age of hospitalized is 46 years old.

A new case in Northland is of a child, who is linked to an Auckland case that has been isolated.

A case in Ruakaka reported on Thursday is already linked, officials announced. Anyone living in or near Ruakaka with symptoms that may be Covid-19 is required to take a test.

Covid-19 was discovered in a sewage sample collected from Kaiwaka on November 18, the ministry announced.

The processing of the sample started on November 22 (Monday), but was delayed due to a technical problem. Testing is taking place at another sample collected Monday.

Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, is encouraged to get tested.

Covid-19 was also discovered in a sample collected by Oponon on Tuesday, this is believed to be linked to active cases in Hokianga.

In Tmaki Makaurau (Auckland), health staff are supporting 4058 people to isolate themselves at home, including 1070 positive cases.

Fifteen cases were confirmed in Waikato overnight, six in Huntly, four in Hamilton, three in Te Kiti and two in Ngruawhia. All have been related to previous cases.

In Plenty Bay, a new case is in Tauranga, which is a close contact of a previously confirmed case and was already in isolation.

The other returned a positive result after being tested in Tauranga, so it is included in the Bay of Plentys list, however they live in Waikato and will be transferred home.

Of the 173 new cases, 92 were related to an existing case and 81 remain unrelated at this stage.

In the last 14 days, 899 cases have not yet been linked to a known case.

Tom Lee / Stuff As of Friday, 13 of the country’s 20 DHBs have met 90 per cent reaching the first dose.

Of the cases reported Thursday, 90 were in isolation throughout their infectious period. Sixty-one have exposure events.

New cases bring the total Delta eruption to date to 7832.

As of Friday, reservations are available for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccine.

By noon, 13 of the country’s 20 health boards had vaccinated more than 90 percent of their population appropriate to the first doses, Robertson said.

Only the first 19,408 doses were needed for all DHBs to reach 90 percent, and the overall national first dose rate for the acceptable population (12+) is 92 percent.

The Ministry of Health has now issued more than two million My Vaccine cards. More than half of all vaccinated New Zealanders have their permit.

McElnay announced other ways people can access My Vaccine Pass, there will now be an opportunity to mail them and 400 pharmacies across the country will be able to provide them.