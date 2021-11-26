Defender: Trudeau’s department’s climate agenda lacks the power to lead it

Many federal government organizations have an increasing number of responsibilities related to climate change, which creates complications at the national level, the report warned.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is a federal department, but not a central agency, a distinction marked by the DeMarcos office which means it cannot force other federal organizations to undertake climate change work under their respective mandates.

The report included advice gathered from consultations suggesting that stronger leadership from the finance department and the Private Advisory Office could help foster effective climate policies.

The status quo jeopardizes an uncoordinated approach between federal government units and threatens to introduce potentially competitive mandates and responsibilities that could lead to policies and decisions that may appear to be for different purposes.

By Marcos the office used the liberal federal governments to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2018 for $ 4.5 billion. as an example of policy incoherence, making a direct and significant investment in fossil fuel infrastructure while striving to position itself as a global leader in climate action.

Cost estimates related to planned pipeline expansion have reached C $ 12.6 billion, according to the parliamentary budget official.

I’m still optimistic that Canada ‘s performance could change, DeMarco said.

The Liberal government relocated Jonathan Wilkinson to natural resources from the environment department last month in a bid to improve cohesion. Departments have historically beaten leaders with mandates sometimes clashed.

Asked by POLITICO what more departments can do to accelerate climate action, DeMarco acknowledged a leadership priority and added, they can also focus on learning about realistically achieving objectives and not just achieving them.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Wilkinson issued a joint statement in response to the overseer’s reports. The findings reinforce what we already know: the work is not over and we need to do more to mitigate climate change and adapt to its impacts, they said.

The commissioners’ report stated how Canada has gone from being a climate leader to falling behind other developed countries, despite recent efforts. it identified the country as the nation with the worst G-7 performance for greenhouse gas emissions since the adoption of the Paris Agreements in 2015.

Key Findings: Identified report eight lessons to improve the progress of climate policy and action. Number one was the need for stronger leadership and better intergovernmental coordination if Canada was to erode its reputation as a stumbling block in emissions reductions.

The report also warned governments that they rely heavily on fossil fuels as revenue sources face long-term financial risks if they do not reduce their dependence on oil and gas. The advice is relevant to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland and Labrador, responsible for 97 percent of gross domestic product. For natural gas and natural gas liquids, Alberta and British Columbia are responsible for 97 percent of Canadian production.

Main quotes: Canada has had nine climate plans over the past 31 years, DeMarco told reporters, and none of them have met the targets. He warned that having a plan is not satisfactory. We must have results.

Asked if Canada’s ambitions to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 are realistic, DeMarco said yes, though the country is not close to achieving it this year. We first started to deal seriously with climate change in 1990. Our emissions are now 20-21 percent higher than when we started, but there is time to reach net zero. I do not advocate waiting until New Year’s Eve in 2049 to work for it.

From the report: Canada’s climate goals cannot be met without considering the oil and gas industry, but the debate over the development of fossil fuels jeopardizes partisan and regional divisions, the authors write. The experts we interviewed told us that Canada needs to depolarize the discussion of climate change to shift the debate from whether the country should significantly reduce its emissions and towards a discussion of how emissions should be reduced.

Impact: The report also highlighted how climate-related infrastructure failures risk putting Canadians at risk. Severe flooding across British Columbia provides a recent example of how important dam management is and clarity of who is responsible for their maintenance, is in flood mitigation to prepare for extreme weather conditions.

Wallpapers: Canada agreed to the Paris Agreement in 2015 and ratified it the following year. An austerity mechanism in the agreement requires countries to increase their climate goals, called National Defined Contributions, every five years.

Earlier this year, Canada raised its emissions target to 40 to 45 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The country is also committed to achieving zero net emissions by 2050.

Canada is a major oil producer. It is the fourth largest producer and exporter of oil in the world. The environmental watchdog report noted that about 53 percent of the oil produced in Canada in 2019 was exported and burned elsewhere.

Scaling up low-emission energy sources will be a challenge for Canadian governments, at all levels, given the major infrastructure challenges that include setting up charging stations for electric vehicles and integrating power grids into it. the whole country.

The commissioner noted Canada’s advantage in the era of energy transition with an abundance of energy resources, including crude oil, coal, natural gas, uranium, the world’s highest tides, and space for hydroelectric dams and wind and solar farms.

What to expect next: The environmental commissioner is scheduled to submit a report to Parliament in 2022 auditing Canada’s transition for coal workers. Pressure is also on the government to reform fossil fuel subsidies in favor of reallocating aid to workers instead of industries.

Liberals campaigned in 2019 to introduce fair transition legislation to mitigate any negative impact on fossil fuel sector workers during the country’s transition to a low carbon economy. The Liberals promised to set up an advisory body to lead the way.

Discussion and debate about climate action is expected to continue to be polarized in Canada with Opposition conservatives argue tougher policies risking damage to oil and gas sector be ideologically driven by the ruling liberals.

A provision in the new net zero legislation passed in June requires the government to submit a plan on how Canada can meet its climate target for 2030 by December 29th. But the law also gives the environment minister the option of a 90-day extension.

Guilbeault did not confirm whether he plans to postpone the publication of the plan until March. We will communicate that decision very soon, he said on Thursday. Wilkinson joined Guilbeault to speak to the media about the reports. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was not present.