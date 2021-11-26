Nomination Committee appointed for BioInvent Internationals 2022 Annual General Meeting





LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / 25 November 2021 / BioInvent International (STO: BINV) Lund, Sweden – November 25, 2021 – The members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting of BioInvent International AB: s (publ) (“BioInvent”) in 2022 have now been appointed. The following shareholders’ representatives of BioInvent International AB will be members of the Appointment Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting: Laura Feinleib, appointed by Redmile Group, LLC

Erik Esveld, appointed by van Herk Investments BV

Vincent Ossipow, appointed by Omega Funds, LP

Leonard Kruimer, Chairman of the Board The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 in relation to the Chairman of the General Meeting, the Chairman of the Board and other members of the Board, the remuneration of the board divided between the Chairman and other Board members, the compensation of possible for the work of the committee and the selection of auditors. and auditor fees. The Annual General Meeting will be held on April 28, 2022 in Lund, Sweden. Nominations for the Nomination Committee can be sent to Stefan Ericsson, by mail: BioInvent International AB (publ.), SE-223 70 Lund or telephone: +46 (0) 46-46 286 85 50 in due time before 10 p.m. March, 2022 For more information, please contact: Cecilia Hofvander

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +46 46 286 85 50

Email. [email protected] BioInvent International AB (public)

Co. Reg. Nr. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phones: +46 (0) 46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com About BioInvent BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical phase biotechnology company that detects and develops new and first-class cancer immunomodulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematologic cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company’s verified and proprietary FIRST technology platform simultaneously identifies related targets and antibodies, generating many promising new drug candidates to feed the company’s clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnerships.

The Company generates revenue from research collaborations and license agreements with numerous high-level pharmaceutical companies, as well as from the production of antibodies for third parties in the Company’s fully integrated production unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent. The story goes on Annexes Appointment Committee appointed for BioInvent International 2022 Annual General Meeting SOURCES: BioInvent International Check out the source version at accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/674695/Nomination-Committee-Appointed-for-BioInvent-Internationals-Annual-General-Meeting-2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/nomination-committee-appointed-bioinvent-international-075000746.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos