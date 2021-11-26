Shares slide, paradises rise as new COVID-19 variant scares investors





Passers-by wearing protective masks are reflected in an electronic chart showing stock prices outside an intermediary between the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tokyo, Japan, September 29, 2021. REUTERS / Issei Kato Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Asian stocks fell the most in two months on Friday as the discovery of a new, possibly vaccine-resistant variant prompted investors to rush to bond, yen and dollar security. The broader MSCI Asia-Pacific Index of shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 1.3%, its biggest drop since September. Shares of casinos and drinks were sold in Hong Kong and travel shares fell in Sydney. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) slipped 2.5% and U.S. crude oil futures contracts fell nearly 2% also amid fears of new demand. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The scientists said the variant, discovered in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses. The British authorities think it is the most significant option to date, are concerned that it may resist vaccines and have rushed to impose travel restrictions on South Africa. Read more “You shoot first and ask questions later when such news breaks out,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at the National Bank of Australia in Sydney. The South African rand fell 1% to a one-year low in early trade. The Australian and New Zealand dollar-sensitive dollar fell to three-month lows and S&P 500 futures fell 0.9%. The sale in Asia has global stocks (.MIWD00000PUS), on course for their worst week since early October. Dow Jones futures fell 1%, while FTSE and Euro STOXX 50 futures each fell about 1.4%. Little is known about the new variant. However scientists told reporters that there are “very unusual constellations” of mutations, worrying because they can help it avoid the body’s immune response and make it more transmissible. Read more “Markets are predicting here the risk of another global wave of infections if vaccines are ineffective,” said Moh Siong Sim, a currency analyst at the Bank of Singapore. “Hopes for reopening may be dashed.” Movements in treasuries were also sharp after Thanksgiving and yields quickly pulled in some of the week’s gains. 10-year standard yields fell nearly 6 basis points to 1.5841%. The yen jumped about 0.4% to $ 114.84 and the Aussie last fell 0.5% to $ 0.7148. The moves come against a backdrop of concern about COVID-19 outbreaks causing restrictions on movement and activity within and as markets aggressively push up U.S. price rates next year. European countries expanded COVID-19 booster vaccines and tightened overnight restrictions. Slovakia announced a two-week blockade, the Czech government will close the rails early, and Germany crossed the 100,000 COVID-19-related death threshold. Read more Shanghai on Friday restricted tourist activities and a nearby city cut off public transport as China doubles its zero-tolerance approach that is also troubling traders. Read more At the same time, a host of stronger-than-expected data points has prompted Fed funds futures markets to price up to three rate hikes in 2022. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Edited by Lincoln Feast. Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/global-markets-wrapup-1-2021-11-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos