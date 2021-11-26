Abbotsford, BC Mayor Concerned About Floods From Washington As Heavy Rain Begins





The mayor of Abbotsford will hold a “careful observation” on the Nooksack River over the next few days as heavy rainfall from another atmospheric river begins. Floods in the Washington State River poured into the city of BC just last week, resulting in the worst flooding the Sumas Prairie region has ever seen, said Henry Brown.















1:00

Abbotsford, BC Mayor ‘Concerned’ Over Floods in Washington’s Nooksack River





Abbotsford, BC Mayor ‘Concerned’ Over Floods in Washington’s Nooksack River

“In 1990, it took 16 hours for that Nooksack floodwaters to reach the U.S.-Canada border. “This last event was 13 hours,” he told a news conference Thursday. The story goes down the ad “What’s different here is that all of our drainage channels, all of our channels … are all full of water.” Read more: Abbotsford, BC issues “do not use” water tips for cutting flooded Sumas Brown said he does not know how much the existing system will take and expects a phone call from the mayor of Washington’s Sumas border town at the moment when his sirens will sound for flooding. “We have done everything to move forward. “Our dams are now at the level they used to be,” he said. “What I’m worried about and I mean worried, not just worried is what Nooksack will do.”















1:54

Floods before Christ: Another atmospheric river flows through large parts of the province





Floods before Christ: Another atmospheric river flows through large parts of the province

The River Forecast Center placed Abbotsford and Prairie Sumas in one flood hours On Thursday, with 40 to 70 millimeters projected to fall by Friday morning. The story goes down the ad A second atmospheric river is designed to strike over the weekend, and a third will arrive before Christ next Tuesday or Wednesday. The flooded eastern part of the prairies is unlikely to dry out for weeks, Brown said, calling last week’s natural disaster a “flood event one in 100 years plus.” Trends Frozen rain wreaks havoc on roads in the Edmonton area, some fatal clashes Thursday morning

The new variant of COVID-19 identified in South Africa has worried scientists Read more: Abbotsford, BC strengthening infrastructure, preparing for the next atmospheric river The city’s critical Barrowtown pump station is able to reduce water levels by six to eight inches a day in dry weather, he added. Seven to nine other pumps have worked all the time, he said, to drain flooded fields and lakes, but they are able to collectively drain about 25,000 gallons per minute. “We’ve never used those full tilt pumps for so long, so the crossed fingers will hold.”















5:56

The BC Coquihalla Highway may be open to commercial traffic until January 2022





The BC Coquihalla Highway may be open to commercial traffic until January 2022

The city is strengthening its dams and sandbags in anticipation of the next three weather events. The story goes down the ad Until this weekend, Brown said “Sumas Dike” near street no. 3 will be 23 feet high and most of the repair work on the South Sumas dam west of Atkinson Road will be completed. The Canadian Armed Forces have completed the collection of sandbags in the Clayburn village area, while sediment removal continues at Prairin Matsqui. City engineers have inspected 21 bridges, 93 miles of roads and 378 canals to date, Brown said. Read more: Damages from BC, Atlantic storms are not easily resolved, they need to be done quickly: experts Abbotsford residents said they are preparing for the rain, which started to fall heavily on Thursday morning. Farmer Brian Cockriell, who was unable to evacuate on Nov. 15, said it was raining for his animals. “The city water system is so contaminated that it can only be rinsed now, and I do not want to feed the animals,” he said. “I think as long as Barrowtown and the other dams don’t penetrate and Nooksack doesn’t come in that direction, I think this place is good.”















5:04

Deputies hold urgent debate on floods in BC





Deputies hold urgent debate on floods in BC

Efforts to dry and dry the flooded Prairie hat in Abbotsford have just begun, said Pastor David Janke. The church is collecting donations for residents who do not have flood insurance and repairs. The story goes down the ad “Most of Prairie Sumas, because it is a flood zone, has no flood insurance, or at least flood insurance has a fairly high discount,” he explained, counting the Prairie Chapel on that list. “We hope it does not have as many millimeters as they say. We will just keep cleaning, keep preparing, and see what God has in store for us. ” Read more: BC Floods: Time limit for resuming the Trans Mountain pipeline in question To date, the City of Abbotsford and the Canada Task Force 1, an elite urban search and rescue team, have completed more than 1,500 rapid home and business damage assessments. They expect another 1,500 to be completed in the coming days. Most of the Prairie Sumas remain under an evacuation order, with a state of emergency declared until November 29th. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8403001/abbotsford-flood-update-nov-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos