Taiwan: Five US lawmakers challenge China by meeting with officials on the island





“When news of our trip was published yesterday, my office received an open message from the Chinese Embassy telling me to cancel the trip,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat from Michigan, wrote on Twitter on Thursday . “The automotive industry’s largest supplier of microchips is here in Taiwan, so supply chain issues will definitely be on the agenda.”

Slotkin said the side trip to Taiwan came after celebrating Thanksgiving with US troops in South Korea and that the stop “would be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a host of economic and national security issues”.

Taiwan holds a difficult position in deteriorating relations between Washington and Beijing, with high tensions as China increases its military position and fighter jets flights around the self-governing island. The congressional delegation’s visit follows another informal visit by U.S. lawmakers earlier this month.

House Veterans Affairs Speaker Mark Takano, a Democrat from California, led the delegation that arrived Thursday. He included other members of the Slotkin panel and representatives Colin Allred, a Democrat from Texas, Nancy Mace, a Republican from South Carolina, and Sarah Jacobs, a Democrat from California, according to Reuters , who first reported the trip.

The news of the lawmakers’ trip comes a day after the Biden administration issued an invitation to Taiwan for next month’s “Democracy Summit” – a decision the Chinese government called a “mistake”, Reuters reported. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden made it clear that he was not encouraging Taiwan’s “independence” after using the word to describe the progress he had made during a discussion on the island with his Chinese counterpart. “I said they should decide – Taiwan, not us. We are not encouraging independence,” Biden said at a New Hampshire airport runway where he was promoting his recently signed infrastructure law. “We are encouraging them to do exactly what the Taiwan Act requires,” he continued, referring to a 1979 law dictating US access to the island. “That’s what we’re doing. Let them decide. Period.” Explaining his position as he greeted those present after his speech at the infrastructure that day, Biden said he had made limited progress on the subject with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “We made it very clear that we support the Taiwan Act and that,” he said at the time. “Her independence,” he continued. “He makes his own decisions.” Earlier this month, an unspecified group of U.S. lawmakers landed in Taipei on a Boeing C-40 military aircraft and then flew to Okinawa after a brief stay at the airport. The delegation’s arrival sparked immediate condemnation from China, with Beijing describing the trip as an “act of provocation”. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that visit and said the trip was organized by the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto US embassy in Taipei. He did not disclose the names of the lawmakers involved in the visit, nor their itinerary. The American Institute in Taiwan did not confirm a list of lawmakers, but ran CNN at the time in the office of Texas GOP Senator John Cornyn. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that the trip “seriously violates the principle of a China” and urged the US “to immediately stop any form of official interaction with Taiwan.” “We urge US Congressmen to recognize the situation. Cooperating with the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces is a dangerous game; playing with ‘Taiwan independence’ will eventually lead to fire,” Wang said. Beijing sees the self-governing island as an integral part of its territory – even though the two sides have ruled separately for more than seven decades. In a statement at the time, China’s Ministry of National Defense condemned the U.S. for “grave interference in China’s internal affairs” and said it should stop “provocative actions” that could escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait. “(The US) should refrain from sending the wrong signals to the ‘Taiwan independence’ forces,” the statement said. “The People’s Liberation Army will always be on high alert and will take all necessary measures to resolutely crack down on any intervention by foreign forces and separatist efforts.” The visits are not the only time delegations of US lawmakers have flown to Taiwan. In June, a U.S. delegation including Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat, landed on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo ship to announce the donation of 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. And before that, US officials and politicians flew to Taiwan with the C-40, a military version of the Boeing 737 commercial aircraft. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters after the unspecified group’s visit that “the congressional delegation’s visits to Taiwan are quite routine” and the visit was “in line with our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act, which is “Supported by multiple administrations, both Democratic and Republican, this reinforces our desire to help Taiwan with its self-defense needs.” Relations between Taipei and Beijing are at their lowest point in decades. Last month, the Chinese military sent a record number of fighter jets to Taiwan’s air defense identification area – the area around the island where Taipei says it will respond to any incursions. This story was updated with additional details on Thursday.

CNN Rachel Janfaza and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

