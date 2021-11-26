Riots continue in Solomon with prime minister blaming foreign powers | Protest news





Looting and violence continue for a third day in the capital as Australian police arrive.

Foreign countries are responsible for inciting discontent that has led to three days of violent protests in the Solomon Islands, Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said on Friday as police pushed protesters trying to reach Sogavare’s private residence. Policia hodhi gaz lotsjellës dhe të shtëna paralajmëruese ndaj protestuesve, njoftoi agjencia e lajmeve AFP, duke cituar gazetarët e saj në vendngjarje. The group had set fire to at least one building in the area. Sogavare on Wednesday announced a 36-hour curfew in Honiara, the country’s capital, but protesters have paid little attention to the blockade. Many of them come from the most populous province of Malaita and were against Sogavare’s sudden decision in 2019 to sever diplomatic relations with Taiwan and establish formal ties with China. Malaysian leaders continue to maintain contacts with Taiwan and receive great help from Taipei and Washington. Sogavare said the anger was sparked by unnamed foreign countries. I feel sorry for my people in Malaita because they are fed up with false and deliberate lies about change, Sogavare said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. It is these countries that are now influencing Malaita that are the countries that do not want ties with the People’s Republic of China and are discouraging the Solomon Islands from entering into diplomatic relations and respecting international law and the United Nations resolution. The flames rise from buildings in the Chinese Quarter in the Solomon Islands capital, Honiara, on November 26, 2021. A government-imposed curfew has done little to deter protesters who want the prime minister to resign. [Charley Piringi/AFP] The Solomons were among a dozen Pacific islands that recognized Taiwan until the 2019 ruling, with Taipei accusing Beijing of using dollar diplomacy to pressure countries to sever ties with the self-governing island. Solomon Islands resident Transform Aqorau said more than 100 people in Honiara were looting shops. The scenes here are really chaotic. It’s like a war zone, Aqorau told Reuters by telephone. There is no public transport and it is a fight with heat and smoke. The buildings are still burning. The first Australian police arrived in the country on Friday after Sogavare asked for help. The Solomon Islands, which lie east of Papua New Guinea, have struggled with unrest and political violence since gaining independence from Britain in 1978. The rivalry between the most populous island of Malaita and the central government based in Guadalcanal has led to constant clashes, with Malaita complaining that it has been neglected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/26/unrest-continues-in-solomons-with-pm-blaming-foreign-powers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos