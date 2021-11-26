The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China will hold talks on Friday





The three foreign ministers are expected to discuss regional issues of common interest, including the situation in Afghanistan.



Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks in virtual format on Friday focusing on key regional and global issues. The meeting, which is held within the Russia-India-China (RIC) tripartite framework, will be chaired by Mr. Jaishankar, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA). “The 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation, the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of China will be held in the format of a digital video conference on November 26,” the statement said. The three foreign ministers are expected to discuss regional issues of common interest, including the situation in Afghanistan. “The Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss the further strengthening of RIC’s tripartite cooperation, including the exchange of views on various regional and international issues,” the MEA said in a statement. Under the RIC framework, the Foreign Ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last tripartite meeting in Moscow in September last year. After Friday’s meeting, Mr. Jaishankar will hand over the chairmanship of the RIC to Chinese Foreign Minister for the next year. The meeting is taking place amid ongoing border disputes in eastern Ladakh. Mr Jaishankar and Mr Wang held a bilateral dialogue in September in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). In talks, the two foreign ministers agreed that military and diplomatic officials of both sides should continue discussions on resolving the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.

