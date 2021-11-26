Noida International Airport can be an aid for first time home buyers in Greater Noida; I know why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Jewar in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. This second international airport in the Delhi National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) could be a game changer for the Noida and Greater Noida markets, real estate experts believed. Moreover, the newly built airport could give a much-needed boost to areas such as the Yamuna Highway, where demand has been silent for years due to poor infrastructure. Moreover, the real estate sector has been severely affected by the recent Covid-19 explosion in the last two years. This new airport could be a disaster for first time home buyers and the real estate market in western Uttar Pradesh.

“For an area to become end-user-centric and livable, an infrastructure project like Jewar Airport could help start more real estate developments, including housing, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.” said Santhosh Kumar, vice president of ANAROCK. Group. However, the benefits of an international airport in Jewar will only be seen if construction progresses according to plan, experts thought. The first phase of Noida International Airport is likely to be operational in the second half of 2024.

“With Jewar Airport finally set up, we can reasonably expect significant activity to begin over the next two to four years,” Kumar added.

The new airport, like any mega-infrastructure project, will boost economic activity around the Noida and Greater Noida regions. According to the ANAROCK report, the western part of Noida, where Jewar Airport is located, has already witnessed an increase in interest in commercial activity, particularly in warehousing. There is an increase in office rent in Noida. Various private institutions and companies are looking to invest in and around the airport region, all thanks to attractive incentives from the Greater Noida Authority.

In 2019, Switzerlands Zurich Airport International AG had won an offer to develop the proposed international airport in Jewar. “A lot of players have been hoping to make money on this mega project since it was announced a few years ago and bought large plots of land nearby,” Kumar said.

The region is ready to emerge as a real estate hotspot with all the conditions for affordable housing and better living conditions. Along with this, it will also create employment opportunities for thousands of people in the Delhi-NCR region. “In the short to medium term, the area inside and around the airport will undoubtedly witness significant development activity by players owning suitable land banks there,” Kumar added.

Jewar International Airport could be a game changer

With increased connectivity and a boost in infrastructure, there will be a significant increase in real estate in the Greater Noida & Yamuna Expressway regions. First-time buyers will have a viable and affordable alternative in western UP rather than in Gurgaon or Delhi, where prices are largely unaffordable for many, experts said. According to Anarock Property Consultants, average land prices around Jewar International Airport are currently Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 per square foot, depending on proximity to the airport. Land prices in Greater Noida are between 2,000 and 5,000 Rs per square meter. ft depending on the location and can often go up to 5,000 Rs per square point in Noida.

As demand in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway increased after the pandemic, housing inventory fell by almost 20 percent in this period, according to ANAROCK.

The new Jewar International Airport will increase the demand for housing as well as for commercial real estate such as offices and retail spaces. More and more office space will appear in the region as rents there will be relatively lower than in Gurugram, experts said. “Jewar Airport is strategically located and its development at such a rapid pace will increase the growth of the logistics sector. The sector will become an early beneficiary given the Yamuna Expressway, western suburban highway and highway Delhi Mumbai Airport are all proposed to be connected to the airport.This will give UP a major growth stimulus in the near future, said Shyam Arumugam, Managing Director of Industrial and Logistics Services (India), Colliers .

The new airport will also significantly boost tourism in Mathura and Agra. This, in turn, will help these cities overall real estate markets in the coming times. The airport will also act as a catalyst for the real estate market in western Uttar Pradesh, ANAROCK said.

