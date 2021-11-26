UP leaving international traces, says Prime Minister Modi as he lays the foundations of Noida International Airport in Jewar | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundations of Noida International Airport near Jewar in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the airport is considered to be the largest in India after its completion. Addressing the opening ceremony of the airport, Prime Minister Modi said: The new 21st century India today is building one of the best modern infrastructure. The best roads, the best railway network, the best airports are not just infrastructure projects, but they transform the whole region, completely transforming people’s lives. The Prime Minister stressed that Noida International Airport will be the logistics gateway to northern India, adding that this will make the whole region a “powerful reflection of the Gatishakti National Master Plan”. Along with Modi, who arrived earlier in the day to attend the event in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the opening ceremony. Read also | ‘Ganna or Jinnah’: Yogis before the voting at the inauguration of Noida Airport Taking a look at previous governments, Modi said they always displayed false dreams. He also said that after seven decades of Independence, Uttar Pradesh is finally getting what it has always deserved. With the efforts of the dual-engine government, Uttar Pradesh today is turning into the country’s most connected region, he said, praising the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath. The same Uttar Pradesh is leaving its mark not only nationally but also internationally, Modi underlined. Read also | Jewar Airport will be the largest in Asia: Scindia Noida International Airport will be the state’s fifth international airport and is scheduled to be operational by 2024. Noida Airport will also be the second transit hub for international flights to appear in the region of the national capital and aims to decongest Indira Gandhi to Delhi International Airport. Developing at an estimated cost of 10,500 crore during its first phase, Noida Airport would have the capacity to serve about 1.2 crore passengers each year. According to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the development of the airport is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision towards increasing connections and creating an aviation sector ready for the future. The airport is strategically located and will serve the people of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighboring areas, the PMO said earlier. Close the Story

