Not enough? France feels that police alone will not stop dangerous crossings Immigration and asylum

Behind the suggestions of Boris Johnsons, after the sinking of the Canal, that France was not doing enough to stop small boat crossings, lies a more complex picture. There is a growing sense among charities and the French political class that police, security and repression alone cannot solve the issue of refugees risking their lives to arrive in the UK to seek asylum.

In the past year, with an increasing number of attempts by small boats to cross dangerous Channel lanes, there has been a significant increase in police and patrols along the French coast, with new surveillance equipment, called reservists and more than 600. Police officers and gendarmes work 24 hours a day increasingly at night to patrol a 40-mile stretch of rugged coastline. UK funding has already contributed to the new technology and an increase in officers. In addition, hard-working asylum seekers move every night, with tents and sleeping bags confiscated and camps destroyed.

Asylum seekers who have made boat trips in the last 18 months have described a strong police presence on the beaches and regular efforts have been made to prevent people from launching small boats.

An Iranian refugee who traveled to the UK late last year said he had made three attempts to leave by boat, each of which was stopped by French police before his group managed to escape attention. of the police and successfully left in their fourth attempt. In one case, police came in because they heard the sound of passengers screaming and asking to be allowed to disembark, as they had second thoughts about the quality of the boat they were looking to travel on. On the second and third attempts, police arrived with torches and confiscated the boats before they could leave. “We were not stopped by the police, they would just make us leave the beach for the jungle, following us for a while to make sure we were really leaving,” said the refugee.

The front-page photo of several UK newspapers this week, which appeared to show a French police car still standing on a French beach as a raft of migrants entered the sea, boosted the insistence of UK politicians that police was key. A field reporter said the patrol car had spun as if trying to stop the dinghy leaving when a woman and a child had entered its path.

France says its forces have stopped 65% of crossing attempts in recent months, up from 50%. French opposition politicians are increasingly looking beyond the security crackdown and calling for a review of asylum policy and the renegotiation of the 2003 Le Touquet agreement, which effectively placed the British border on the French side of the Channel. French Interior Minister Grald Darmanin suggested on Thursday that the UK should first look at its labor market and bosses who employ illegal labor.

Nicolas Laroye has worked for the French Border Police along the North Coast for 12 years, as an officer in Dunkirk for 20 years and is the UNSA Police Trade Union Officer for the Small Boats Issue. He said: This is a 60 km stretch of coastline that goes up to the Belgian border. It is very difficult to patrol because the beaches are bordered by considerable sand dunes, where people can hide at night, appearing after the patrols have passed. The only real solution would be to place a cordon along the entire length of the coast, but it is certainly not possible. Last year there was a marked increase in Franco-British resources and cooperation: 4×4 cars, equipment such as night-vision binoculars and thermal binoculars, and retired officers coming in as reservists. He said: When you see the number of my colleagues jumping into the shallow waters to save women, children and young people and many lives have been saved this week, the deaths are catastrophic.

Olivier Cahn, professor of law and criminal science at the University of Cergy Paris, who has spent 20 years studying the border issue and Franco-British police cooperation, said: “It is an illusion to think that strict police control and increased repression will solve the problem. For 20 years, all it has done is raise the price of traffickers for a crossing.

He said it was the joint British and French security crackdown to close the port and tunnel of Calais with fencing and policing similar to securing a nuclear air base, in response to truck crossings, that had prompted people to try more crossings. dangerous with small boats recently. years.