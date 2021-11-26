Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the BC flood zone on Friday





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to visit British Columbia on Friday as the province continues to clean up after devastating floods and landslides caused by a powerful atmospheric river. Trudeau is scheduled to visit Victoria and Abbotsford, the heavily hit Fraser Valley community, which remains partially under water and at risk of more flooding as a new three-storm system floods. Read more: Abbotsford, BC Mayor Concerned About Floods From Washington As Heavy Rain Begins The Prime Minister at 16:30 will meet with the Prime Minister of British Columbia, John Horgan. A media availability will be made at 5:30 p.m. #BCStorms – Richard Zussman (@richardzussman) November 26, 2021 The story goes down the ad The Prime Minister is expected to visit the flood zone and meet with Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown, First Suma Chief Dalton Silver, Matsqui First Chief Alice McKay, members of the Force Canadian Armed Forces, first responders and volunteers. Trends Some CERB recipients to receive notices that have to repay the benefit

Frozen rain wreaks havoc on roads in the Edmonton area, some fatal clashes Thursday morning Trudeau will later meet with Prime Minister John Horgan in Victoria and hold a media availability at 5:30 p.m. Read more: The first of the next three atmospheric rivers descends to earth before Christ On Thursday, BC opened a key section of the Trans-Canada Highway through Abbotsford, easing a traffic jam and helping to restore broken supply lines in the province. This community remained on alert and under surveillance Thursday night flooding as heavy rain hit the region raising concerns that the Nooksack River in Washington state could flood again, sending more water to flow north of the border. Two more storms are expected in the coming days. Crews have been working continuously since last week to repair and reinforce dams surrounding the Sumas Prairie lowland, some of which remain under more than two meters of water.















