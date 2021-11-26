The US threatens to escalate with Iran at the IAEA next month





A cleaning staff works ahead of a press conference attended by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna, Austria, September 13, 2021. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

VIENNA, Nov 25 (Reuters) – The United States on Thursday threatened to face Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency next month if it did not cooperate more with the watchdog – an escalation that could damage talks on reviving an agreement. of the major powers of 2015 with Iran. Tehran has been embroiled in several clashes with the IAEA, whose 35-nation board of governors is holding a quarterly meeting this week. Then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal that lifted sanctions in exchange for restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities. He reinstated weakening sanctions, after which Tehran progressively expanded its nuclear work and reduced co-operation with the IAEA. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Iran is denying IAEA access to reinstall surveillance cameras at a workshop at the TESA Karaj complex. The IAEA is also seeking answers to the origins of uranium particles found in seemingly old but undeclared sites, and says Iran continues to subject its inspectors to “highly invasive physical research.” “If Iran’s non-cooperation is not rectified immediately … The board will have no choice but to convene an emergency session before the end of this year to address the crisis,” the United States said in a statement to the Board of Governors. He said he was referring “particularly” to the reinstallation of IAEA cameras at the Karaj workshop, which produces parts for advanced uranium-enriched centrifuges. That workshop was hit by a notable sabotage in June, which Iran says was an attack by its permanent enemy, Israel. One of the four IAEA cameras installed there was destroyed and its footage is missing. Iran removed all cameras after the incident. Israel has not commented on the incident. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Wednesday that he did not know if the seminar was functioning again and that time was running out to reach an agreement. An extraordinary meeting of the Board is likely to aim to pass a resolution against Iran, a diplomatic escalation likely to antagonize Tehran. This could jeopardize indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 agreement, which will resume on Monday. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Francois Murphy; Edited by Kevin Liffey Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-threatens-escalation-with-iran-iaea-next-month-2021-11-25/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos