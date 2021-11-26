Everything you need to know

Located at a distance of about 72 km from IGI Airport in New Delhi, the new airport will be the largest in India after its completion, according to officials. The first phase of the airport development is being done at a cost of over Rs 10,050 crore.

The construction of this airport comes just weeks after the prime minister inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh to boost the country’s aviation sector. Another international airport is currently under construction in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in Jewar.

So what do we know about Jewar International Airport?

Spread over more than 1300 hectares of land, the airport will be the second international airport to be featured in Delhi-NCR.

The first phase of the airport is scheduled to be completed by 2024 and will have the capacity to serve about 1.2 crore passengers per year. The airport will be expanded to serve 70 million passengers by the end of Phase 4, depending on increased passenger and traffic.

In phase 1 there will be an airport with two runways of 1334 hectares for which an agreement has been signed. In the next phase will come the third track in an area of ​​1365 hectares for which the purchase of land is in progress. The 4th track is on an area of ​​1318 hectares, while the 5th track is proposed in the second phase.

It will be executed by international bidder Zurich Airport International AG as a concessionaire, the PTI announced. According to officials, the basic work for the first phase has already been completed.

It will also be India’s first airport with zero emissions. According to officials, the land has been designated to be developed as a forest park using trees from the project area.

Where is Jewar Airport located?

The airport is located in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Once built, the airport is likely to help deconstruct Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, the airport is strategically located and will serve the people of cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Agra, Faridabad and neighboring areas.

Jewar Airport is set to be the logistics gateway to northern India and will help put UP on the global logistics map, the PMO said. (PTI)

All major roads and highways like Yamuna Highway, Western Suburban Highway, Eastern Suburban Highway, Delhi-Mumbai Highway and others will be connected to the airport.

Jewar Airport to create over 1 lakh jobs

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in the Jewar area to review preparations, ahead of Prime Minister Modis’s visit to the airport’s cornerstone laying ceremony.

CM said the state is working at airports in areas where people could not have imagined before. He said the airport will bring 1 million jobs and that many other projects like Film City, Electronic Park are coming to the region.

For many years there has been discussion about the possibility of an airport in this region. But due to lack of political will, it could not be realized. I am grateful to the vision of the Prime Minister for whom the airport is being built. The government is focused on development activities and this will be a monumental project for the public of Western UP, he said.