Thousands join the global protest against violence against women





Madrid (AFP) Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Europe and Latin America on Thursday to demand an end to violence against women, with police in Turkey firing tear gas to disperse protesters.

The rallies were held to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, with thousands marching through Madrid and Barcelona, ​​while others gathered in Paris and London and others gathered in Guatemala and Honduras. Protesters were also expected to take to the streets in Chile, Mexico and Venezuela. But things got ugly in Istanbul after police fired tear gas to disperse a demonstration by hundreds of protesters demanding the government join an international treaty created to protect women. The Turkish government had abandoned the historic Istanbul Convention earlier this year on the grounds that its principles of gender equality undermined traditional family values, in a move that angered women activists. So far this year, 345 women have been killed in Turkey, rights groups say. In Spain, where the government has made the fight against domestic violence a national priority, thousands took to the streets of Madrid and Barcelona in a sea of ​​purple flags, while others gathered in Valencia, Seville and other cities across the country. In the Spanish capital, marchers wearing purple masks, hats and scarves marched behind a large banner reading “Enough of male violence against women. Solution now!” “Not all of us are here, the dead are gone,” they shouted as they marched near the fountain of Cybele and other historic buildings that had been illuminated in purple, holding up a sign reading “Not one more death.” . ‘A global disaster’ “Globally, it remains a scourge and a major problem,” Leslie Hoguin, a 30-year-old student and actor, told AFP. “It is time for patriarchal violence against our bodies, lives and decisions to end.” Many were fed up with the constant abuse faced by women. “We are upset by the ongoing violence against us which takes various forms,” ​​said Maria Moran, a 50-year-old civil servant. People hold a placard reading “Sex is not a gender. The Constitution protects us” during a demonstration in Madrid GABRIEL BOUYS AFP “We want to see the abolition of prostitution and an end to murder, abuse and rape.” In 2004, the Spanish parliament overwhelmingly passed the first European law to crack down on gender-based violence. “Eradicating sexist violence is a national priority,” wrote Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Twitter, a self-described feminist whose cabinet is dominated by women. “We will be a just society only when we end all forms of violence against women.” ‘Living in danger’ So far this year, 37 women in Spain have been killed by their partners or ex-partners, and 1,118 since 2003 when the government began holding a number. Nearly one in three women worldwide has experienced physical or sexual violence, mostly from someone they know, according to UN Women, the United Nations organization for gender equality. “Violence against women is a global crisis. In all our neighborhoods there are women and girls living at risk,” CEO Sima Bahous said in a video message. Pope Francis also weighed. “Women victims of violence must be protected by society,” he wrote on Twitter. “The various forms of ill-treatment that many women suffer are cowardly and represent degradation for men and for all of humanity. We cannot look far.” burs-hmw / ach 2021 AFP

