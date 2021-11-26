Sacramento International Airport sees a busy day of travel on Thanksgiving





Travelers shared what they are grateful for on this Thanksgiving Day.

SACRAMENTO, California While most places are closed on Thanksgiving, Sacramento International Airport was open for business as usual and there was no shortage of passengers flying from all over the country to spend quality time with their families while celebrating the holiday. . “We flew in to eat Thanksgiving dinner with our daughter who lives in Valley Springs,” said Gretchen Leuenberger, who flew all the way from Indiana. “Thanksgiving is about having a nice dinner and hanging out with family you haven’t seen in a while,” said Anna Torres-Gil, who flew to visit her parents and extended family members. For travelers like Torres-Gil and JB Dyragos who flew from Las Vegas with his wife, things looked very different last Thanksgiving because of COVID-19, but thankfully this year, their families are able to get together. “It’s really good to be back on Thanksgiving with the whole family,” Torres-Gil said. “It will be the first time we have all been together since January last year, so it will be good to see us all together,” Dyragos said. Aside from the many dishes to choose from for Thanksgiving, the travelers ABC10 spoke to on Thursday have plenty to be thankful for this year as they are surrounded by loved ones. “I am grateful for my beautiful daughter and that I am alive living another year,” said Jenice Hawkins who flew from Seattle. “I’m grateful for life and family,” said Elaine Tucker, who flew to visit family. For passengers returning to the airport this weekend, the worst road traffic is expected on Sunday between 13:00 and 19:00. LOOK MORE: AAA shares some vacations travel tips like california hit the streets and the sky.

