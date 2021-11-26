U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan, plan to meet top leaders





FILE – Republican Nancy Mace speaks to supporters during her election night on November 3, 2020, in Mount Pleasant, SC Five U.S. lawmakers including Mace are visiting Taiwan on Friday, November 26, 2021 on a surprise one-day visit to the de facto Embassy. announced the American Institute in Taiwan. (AP Photo / Mic Smith, File)

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Five U.S. lawmakers are in Taiwan on Friday for a surprise one-day visit, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy. Lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night and will meet with top leaders on the island. No further details were given about their itinerary. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Taiwan has been self-governing since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949, but China considers the island part of its territory. Newly touched in the Republic of Taiwan, South Carolina Republican representative Nancy Mace posted on Twitter Thursday night, using the island’s unofficial name. Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Colin Allred, D-Texas., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif. and Mace are all part of the visiting delegation. The trip comes just weeks after a group of six Republican lawmakers visited the island. That congressional delegation met with President Tsai Ing-wen, Secretary-General of National Security Wellington Koo, and Secretary of State Joseph Wu, among others. This is the third visit of American lawmakers this year. In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate needed vaccines at a time when the island was trying to get enough. The Biden administration has also invited Taiwan to a Democracy Summit next month, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday: “What the US has done proves that so-called democracy is just a pretext and a means for it to pursue geopolitical goals, to oppress other countries, to divide the world. , to serve its own interests and maintain hegemony in the world.

