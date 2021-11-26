Amazon staff on strike, Black Friday protest in global campaign





Amazon employees in 20 countries are preparing to go on strike or protest on Black Friday as part of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign.

The campaign involves a coalition of 70 organizations, including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Amazon Workers International.

The protests come amid growing disputes by Amazon employees over working conditions and the collapse of unions.

Black Friday



in an effort to improve working conditions and hold senior executives accountable. Workers and activists in more than 20 countries are expected to protest as part of a campaign led by “Make Amazon Pay,” a coalition of 70 unions and organizations including Greenpeace, Oxfam and Amazon Workers International. Individuals everywhere “from oil refineries, factories, warehouses, data centers, corporate offices” are expected to attend the Nov. 26 event, according to the campaign. “The pandemic has exposed how Amazon puts profits ahead of our workers, society and our planet,” Make Amazon Pay wrote in a list of claims. distributed on its website. “Amazon takes a lot and gives very little. It’s time to make Amazon Pay.” The protests come amid growing disagreements by Amazon employees over working conditions, including long hours, low wages and complex performance review systems. Make Amazon Pay claims include wage increases, better job security, and “the suspension of harsh productivity and the surveillance regime that Amazon has used to harass workers.” The Coalition also calls for a “reward for society” that includes enhanced efforts for sustainability, increased transparency on data and privacy, and the termination of partnerships with police forces and immigration authorities that are “institutional racists.” “Amazon is not alone in these bad practices, but it lies at the heart of a failed system that promotes inequality, climate change and democratic disruption that are hurting our era,” Make Amazon Pay wrote in its petitions. In a statement, Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel told Insider that the company is “inventing and investing significantly” in some of the categories the campaign addresses, including climate efforts, as a commitment to achieving zero net carbon emissions by in 2040 and pushes to improve competition. wages and benefits. “These groups represent a range of interests and while we are not perfect in any area, if you look objectively at what Amazon is doing in each of these areas, you will see that we take our role and our influence very seriously. said Nantel. The rise of Make Amazon Pay also follows a major push for merger across the company, most recently including an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, which ran for union vote last month. The e-commerce giant became embroiled in controversy earlier this year reports appeared that he allegedly participated in trade union destruction tactics that may have prevented a vote at a warehouse in Alabama. As part of the Make Amazon Pay effort, the campaign also accused Amazon of tax evasion. According to a ProPublica report published in June, its founder Jeff Bezos did not pay any income tax between 2006 and 2018. He is currently the richest person in the world with a net worth of $ 210.7 billion. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon became a trillion-dollar corporation, with Bezos becoming the first person in history to amass $ 200 billion in personal wealth,” Make Amazon Pay wrote on its website. “Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers risked their lives as essential workers and received only a short pay rise.” Make Amazon Pay was first created in 2020 and has since helped spark a series of strikes and protests against the company’s policies, especially as unrest escalated during the pandemic. “Amazon’s fortune has grown so much during the pandemic that its owners can pay all of its 1.3 million employees a $ 690,000 bonus to COVID and still be as rich as they were in 2020,” it said. a video on the Make Amazon Pay website.

