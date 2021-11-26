Residents of Port aux Basques are abducted as storm-damaged roads are repaired





From left to right: Marlene Renouf and Samantha and Steve LeFrense were among Port ux Basques area residents gathering at the grocery store Thursday morning. Damaged roads have cut off the region from the rest of the province. (Danny Arsenault / CBC) Grocery stores Lineupsat in the Channel-Port aux Basques area, NL are slightly longer as the provincial government begins repairing paved roads, but the prime minister says he is not worried about a lack of supplies. Some residents say they are taking a possible step of prolonged isolation. “You can’t do much about it. I’m kind of upset because I have to go see someone at home at Stephenville Crossing and I can’t get to see him. But other than that, it’s nature,” Marlene said. Renouf, who was unable to find bread or eggs at Foodland on the Channel-Port aux Basques. The provincial government announced brief details on road repairs Wednesday after an unprecedented storm rained more than 200 millimeters of rain in the region and washed away the Trans-Canada highway connecting the region with the rest of Newfoundland in four locations. Repairs began Thursday after the rain fell. For Steve and Samantha LeFrense, road closures mean they will stay put for a while. “I’m sure we will be back in a few days and run there. They will fix the roads. I know they have a lot of teams ready to go and start working on it,” Steve said. “Most of my friends are in Corner Brook for school. I don’t think any of them will be coming home for the weekend,” Samantha added. ‘We will be stuck’ Not all residents feel the same. Kathy Findlay, a local home care worker who picks up goods for her patient, said the storm is the latest chapter in a history of complex roads in the region. “It seems to me like the government would have continued with the highway infrastructure at this end of the province, we probably would not be in this situation,” Findlay said, adding that the road from Port aux Basques to Stephenville has always been terrible in 12 years. that she has lived in Newfoundland. Kathy Findlay says she hopes the roads will be restored soon. (Danny Arsenault / CBC) She said she was concerned about a prolonged road closure, along with the Atlantic Marine decision to direct the delivery of goods to Argentina, on the other side of the island, believing that the residents of Port aux Basques would be interrupted in any way . “If they move the ferry, say, to Argentina and send goods on it, then we will be stuck,” Findlay said. Prime Minister Andrew Furey said Thursday that officials are prepared to deal with possible outages by flying in supplies if needed. Food and pharmaceuticals are among the top priorities, according to the prime minister. “We will classify it appropriately,” Furey said. “But obviously, health and safety are priority No. 1, so it would be a kind of top of the triage pyramid. After that, we’ll see.” Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

