Egyptian authorities unveil renovated 3,000-year-old Sphinx Avenue in Luxor





Egyptian authorities have unearthed the renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years. Main points: The ancient walkway connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples

The ancient walkway connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples It is believed to have been the path that pilgrims tread to pay tribute to the deities

It is believed to have been the path that pilgrims tread to pay tribute to the deities The oldest ruins along the trail were built by Queen Hatshepsut dating to 1400 BC It is the latest government project undertaken to uncover the country’s archaeological treasures. Egypt has struggled to revive its tourism industry, hit by the political unrest of the years following the popular uprising of 2011 that toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. The ancient walkway known as Sphinx Avenue, but also called the Road of the Ram and the Path of the Gods connects the famous temples of Karnak and Luxor to what was the city of Thebes, which was the capital of Egypt in antiquity. It is believed that it was the way pilgrims trespassed to visit temples and pay homage to their deities. Dressed in statues of rams and sphinxes on pedestals, the ancient road to Luxor, located on the banks of the Nile River and located about 650 kilometers south of Cairo, stretches for several kilometers and has been under excavation for more than 50 years. Fireworks lit up the sky during the reopening ceremony of Avenue of Sphinx. ( AP: Mohamed El-Shahed ) President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and other senior officials attended a ceremony late Thursday evening, which nodded for an ancient autumn celebration. Mohamed Abd el-Badei, a senior Egyptian archeological official, said the oldest ruins along the trail are six structures built by Queen Hatshepsut dating back to 1400 BC. Egyptian mummy parade The mummies of 22 Egyptian rulers have been taken in a procession through Cairo on their way to a new museum. Read more He said that, according to the hieroglyphs on the walls of one of the temples, the ancient festival known as Opetand was marked by parades and dancers to celebrate the generosity that the annual Nile floods brought to the fields. There was also a flotilla of sacred boats that set out for the temple, according to transcripts. The event is the second brilliant ceremony this year to honor Egypt’s heritage. In April, the government organized a procession to mark the transfer of some of the famous mummies from the Egyptian Museum in central Cairo to the newly built museum south of the Egyptian capital. AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-26/nats-egypt-unveils-renovated-avenue-of-the-sphinxes-in-luxor/100653682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos