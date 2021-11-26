International
RCMP expected tougher resistance during BC pipeline raid, land rights conflict
The RCMP says it was expected to face a greater threat when officers entered last week to clear barricades blocking the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia.
Social media “rhetoric” by supporters of Wet’suwet’en heritage chiefs, who say the Coast GasLink (CGL) project does not have their consent to cross the territory, led planners to believe they would face more resistance. tough, the RCMP said in a statement. for CBC News.
“Our assessment of the threat was heightened by the publicly available rhetoric on social media by protesters calling for ‘war’, which was a change from previous protests in the area,” the statement said.
It was the third such police operation in as many years. Tactical crews, helicopters and dog units gathered on the forest service route originating in Houston, BC, about 1,000 miles north of Vancouver in a two-day operation that resulted in about 30 arrests.
The statement came after footage released by independent director Michael Toledano showed officers entering a cabin with an ax and chainsaw while others pointed assault rifles and a police dog barked outside. Toledano is making a documentary for CBC Passionate eye.
RCMP deployment views:
The operation, like the previous two, encountered little physical resistance from the two Wet’suwet’en groups, the Haudenosaunee and the non-natives.
Wet’suwet’en member Sleydo ‘Molly Wickham, who has been a key spokesman for the ground resistance, was in that cabin and says the moment he left hertraumatized.
“This was a big invasion, it was very intense and it was really scary to have machine guns on you,” Wickham said.
“They were very violent in the way they arrested us without a warrant. They had no right to enter and remove me from my territory as violently as they did.”
Prominent Haudenosauneegrassroots leader Skyler Williams said there was “a lot of arm shaking, it was a bit turbulent, when we hit the ground, our heads got stuck in the ice”.
He said officers called him by name and targeted him to arrest him initially.
The RCMP was enforcing an order preventing the disruption of any work at CGL, which is owned by TC Energy.
The RCMP said the composition of its team remained essentially the same during last week’s operation, including tactical units with “standard-problem firearms” and dogs.
The remoteness of the area, surrounded by dense forests, and the “unpredictable nature of what we can face” affected the equipment and the number of officers used, the statement said.
In court with underwear
Wickham, who was released Tuesday evening, says she was held in solitary confinement in Prince George for two days and that she and others went without brushing their teeth and soap for most of their stay in the detention cells.
She says they have also sometimes been left without food or water, some of the taps have been broken for 12-hour periods.
“City cells are not places where human beings have to be for long periods of time,” Wickham said.
Williams and Layla Staats, another documentary filmmaker from Six Nations near Hamilton, say their wrists and wrists were handcuffed and they were placed in separate compartments, like boxes in the back of an SUV. ve to be transported to appear in court in Smithers, BC. Friday.
Staats described them as “metal dog cages”.
Both said they were not allowed to wear their own clothes and were instead forced to go to the courtroom with their underwear on.
“It was a very disgusting feeling to overtake in such a way,” Williams said.
The RCMP categorically denied the allegations of ill-treatment and said that all had been transported under the regular conditions of transport of detainees.
“The allegations of how individuals were treated in a dog-like manner are ridiculous,” the statement said.
“No one was handcuffed during this operation. All detainees were given the option of what single coat they wanted to wear while in custody. Individuals chose to wear their base coat or long dress instead of clothing. external.”
