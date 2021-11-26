International
WKU Instructor Hosts International Students for Thanksgiving Dinner | tidings
West Kentucky University faculty member Julie Lee was busy making pie crusts Tuesday before a Thanksgiving dinner she and some assistants planned to dine for WKUs international students.
We had to run last week and make sure we had enough turkey, said Lee, who also chairs the WKUs Faculty Senate.
I did not have 80 people who came the first year! Lee said, referring to when she was just peeling her potatoes and slicing bread for stuffing.
After a break last year due to the pandemic, Lee was eager to get back in shape for the turkey day dinner, now in his fifth year at university.
As a nutrition and nutrition instructor, Lee also has more than a decade of experience as a chef and pastry chef working in the hospitality industry.
Still between baking 30 pies and six 20-pound turkeys, along with all the usual Thanksgiving dishes, Lee did her job. She was expecting at least 40 students and was planning the opportunity for each to bring a friend.
In recent years, the influx of international students coming to study at WKU has waned. The fall 2021 enrollment figures show that only about 200 currently attend university, with the top five countries being Oman, Saudi Arabia, India, Canada and Kuwait.
Filling is something that makes many of them scratch their heads, Lee said. And the taste of cranberry, very strange!
Her goal was to have enough food so that the students would even have a plate for later. Dining places on campus close on Thanksgiving and buses do not run, Lee said, leaving international students without food on campus.
Made possible by support from the WKUs International Student and Scholars Services, Lee said none of the dishes use bacon and half are vegetarian, making it acceptable for most diets.
As for the turkeys, which can be tricky to ripen properly because of their composition, Lee chose to boil her birds. Preparing them more like a baking dish ensures they stay soft and moist until dinner time, Lee said.
Asked why she goes through all the trouble, Lee said cooking a Thanksgiving meal for international university students allows her to introduce them to something unique American.
It’s uniquely American and it would be bad for them to study here and not celebrate one of our biggest holidays, Lee said.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.bgdailynews.com/news/wku-instructor-hosts-international-students-for-thanksgiving-dinner/article_29ff2b77-1ace-5bcd-82a4-8928d97dc654.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]