Assistance needed to identify petrol station robbery suspects: Kelowna RCMP – Okanagan





Police in Kelowna are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a petrol station robbery Monday night. According to the RCMP, a man and a woman entered the gas station on Springfield Road around 11:30 p.m., and the man threatened the employee with a knife while the woman was standing. Police say this is the second time in a week that the gas station is being robbed, where the first incident occurred on November 15, shortly after 1am. Read more: The man was arrested after a long stalemate in Kelowna During the first incident, two people entered the store, one of whom threatened the employee with a pipe. RCMPs say they are investigating a possible link between the two robberies. The story goes down the ad In both incidents, the suspects left the store on foot towards Cooper Road with an undisclosed amount of money and goods. In the November 22 robbery, the male suspect is described as Caucasian, 20-30 years old and about six feet tall with an average body. He was last seen wearing a gray hood, dark pants, gloves, a black mask and a blue medical mask. In the November 22 robbery, the suspect is described as aged 20-30 with average body. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, red shoes and a long black down jacket with a fur cut around the hood. Trends Accused woman after falsely posing as nurse at BC hospital for a year: police

Police hope the release of the November 22nd robbery video will help identify the suspects. Anyone with information about these two robberies is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP robbery unit by emailing [email protected] or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. The story goes down the ad Police further issued some tips to business owners to help prevent crime: If employees work at night, make sure they work in pairs.

Make frequent deposits and change routines.

Limit store entry points to just one.

Control access by securing exterior doors and consider a buzz-in-on system only.

Stop customers from entering with bags.

Close valuable assets.

Maintain visibility throughout the store.

Make sure the cameras are working and visible.

Use a security alarm system.

