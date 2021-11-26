International
New Covid option shakes global markets with 5% drop in oil
Registered Nurse Savanah Wagstaff watches as Aliza Burns, a nursing student at Brigham Young University in Idaho, treats a coronavirus-positive patient (COVID-19) in his isolation room at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, Idaho, USA. October 28, 2021.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Global markets deteriorated on Friday following news of a large mutation Covid-19 variant first discovered in South Africa.
The World Health Organization will meet on Friday to address the emergence of variant B.1.1.529, which South African scientists have said contains more than 30 mutations in the spike protein, the component of the virus that binds to cells. This is significantly more than the now dominant Delta variant, in itself very sticky.
Many of these mutations are linked to increased resistance to antibodies and could affect the behavior of the variant in terms of vaccines, treatments and transmissibility, health officials said, although the WHO said further investigation was needed to better understand the implications. .
The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 2.4% by mid-morning in Europe, with banks and travel stocks suffering heavy losses, along with the oil and gas sector as oil prices fell.
International standard crude oil Brent fell 5.3% to $ 77.89 a barrel during morning trading in Europe, while US crude fell more than 6.2% to $ 73.58.
In the United States, futures in the US showed an opening loss of more than 800 points on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while markets in Asia-Pacific fell sharply overnight, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei 225 each falling by more than 2.5%.
Yield of 10-year base treasury banknote fell by more than 11 basis points to 1.5277% at 4am ET. Yield of 30-year treasury bond fell to 1.8798%. Yields move inversely with prices and 1 basis point equals 0.01%. The gold spot rose by about $ 19 to $ 1,808 per ounce of land.
The variant was discovered at a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong on a passenger from South Africa, with an individual across the hall reportedly being affected and the remaining passengers being quarantined separately.
The UK government has imposed a ban on flights from South Africa and Botswana, where cases of the new variant have also been reported, along with Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe, from noon on Friday until 4am on Sunday. Since then, a mandatory 10-day quarantine period will apply to travelers from those countries.
Some analysts have suggested that the severity of market movements may be exacerbated by smaller trading volumes due to the US Thanksgiving holiday. US markets closed on Thursday and will only operate until noon on Friday.
Cryptocurrencies did not escape the blow either. Bitcoin fell 7% in the last 24 hours to $ 54,561, according to data from Coin Metrics, its lowest level since October 8. The cryptocurrency is down 20% from an all-time high of nearly $ 69,000 earlier this month.
Bitcoin has often been described by its supporters as “digital gold”, a reference to the status of the yellow metal as a so-called safe haven asset.
Crypto investors say virtual currency offers a valuable repository as well as protection against inflation. Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply on Friday. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, fell more than 10% to $ 4,007, while XRP fell 10% to about 95 cents.
More cautious central banks
Geoffrey Yu, senior market strategist at BNY Mellon, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Friday that some market participants may believe that the news of this new variant would give the Federal Reserve reason to stop at normalization of monetary policy. he did not necessarily agree with this view.
Yu said that the recent resurgence of Covid cases in Europe, even before the news of this latest version came out, showed that “we will still be dealing with this for some time and there will be rounds of disgust at the risk that will “hit markets because of pandemic concerns.”
Emmanuel Cau, head of European capital strategy at Barclays, said that with so many large stock markets at or near all-time highs, a pullback seems “logical”.
“We have advised a larger spread of the barbell sector and negative hedging at these levels, but we believe that resilient growth and resilient central banks should continue to provide cushion in the medium term, while investors have dry powder for it. buy discounts, “Cau said in an email Friday.
“The key is to find out if current vaccines remain effective against the variants, or not. Covid uncertainty could force central banks to err on the side of caution.”
– Vicky McKeever and Ryan Browne from CNBC contributed to this report.
