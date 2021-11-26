Intermodal sea-rail train from Shuangli International Intermodal Port, China to Southeast Asia begins its inaugural voyage





CHENGDU, China, November 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Active November 23rd, Intermodal Sea-Rail Train by Chengdu (Shuangliu) International Intermodal Air-Rail Port, Sichuan Province, China to Southeast Asia via Qinzhou port in Guangxi started. A total of 1540 foot containers were transported by train. The client is a local pharmaceutical company. In the past, the company had to send the goods to the river port, to send the goods to the port shanghai port, and then load the goods on seagoing ships. In the case of the dry river season, it will take more than half a month to reach shanghai. While with the intermodal sea-rail train, the economic cost is a third lower than the previous one, taking only a quarter of the time it once took. “The opening of this train shows that the intermodal port has realized the organic integration of international airlines, international train networks and international sea routes, as well as the improvement of the multimodal transport system of air, rail, highway and sea transport. said Zheng Shuangli, Deputy General Manager of Chengdu Airport Modern Service Industry Development Co., Ltd. The intermodal port will provide diversified logistics solutions for export-oriented enterprises. Shuangliu is located inside of China and is the location of Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, of China the fourth largest aviation center. In the past, high-level biomedicine, electronic information and other high-value products were shipped worldwide through Shuangliu aviation channels. Today, intermodal sea-rail trains can transport relatively low value-added goods and low time demand to Qinzhou port. Guangxi, and then to Philippines by sea, with a full transport time 5-7 days. Although it requires a little more than the previous mode of road transport for the entire trip, the cost drops by more than two-thirds. On the other hand, from the point of view of “carbon emission”, the transport of goods by rail rather than by existing highway over long distances through the international intermodal port of the airport can effectively give a full play to the significant advantages of the railway , such as environmental protection, energy conservation. and efficiency, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the source. Intermodal air-rail transport is not a new concept. Emphasizing the canal to the south is why Shuangliu “Air-rail International Intermodal Port” is innovative. “We have closely linked aviation resources with the new western land-sea corridor,” said Zheng Shuangli, among the local cities participating in the construction of the new western land-sea corridor. of air. and rail. In this area, Shuangliu has entered the highest square of the country. In recent years, Shuangliu has given a full play to its advantages of the dual railway centers of the International Airport and the Comprehensive Comprehensive Area, has continuously explored and developed a mutual air-rail assistance and a comprehensive opening and closing system attracted a large number of leading enterprises in the international logistics supply chain such as 4PX Express, SF Express and so on to be located in Shuangliu. The opening of the intermodal sea-rail train will also bring new logistical solutions for the transport of raw materials and finished products between other enterprises in the Inclusive Bonded Area and Southeast Asiaand form a stable international channel to guarantee the supply chain between the Comprehensive Processing Area processing enterprises and the manufacturing and production plants in Southeast Asia. asset January 1 next year, the RCEP will take effect. Focusing on the supply chain circulation between local enterprises in Chengdu and Southeast Asian enterprises, Chengdu (Shuangliu) The International Intermodal Railway Port will study in depth the global layout of enterprise supply chains, provide multimodal supply chain solutions for enterprises based on supply chains, and strive to become an important service hub in global supply chains. supply and an international logistics distribution center with regional influence. SOURCE Chengdu (Shuangliu) International Intermodal Air-Rail Port

