India will resume international flights from December 15: Report





The issuance of tourist visas has also been renewed, the government said (File) New Delhi: India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15, depending on the conditions, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday evening, noting that “the matter has been reviewed and the competent authority” had decided to resume such flights (for and from India). “The resumption of planned international commercial passenger services, to and from India, has been examined in consultation with the Ministry of Interior, Foreign Affairs and Health, and it has been decided… may resume from 15 December,” the ministry said. said the Ministry of Aviation 14 places designated by the Ministry of Health as ‘at risk’, and with whom it has an existing ‘air bubble’ deal, will be allowed to resume 75 per cent of pre-Covid operations (or at least seven frequencies per week). These 14 countries are the United Kingdom, Singapore, China, Brazil, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and New Zealand. The list also includes South Africa, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong – countries that have confirmed cases of the new variant B.1.1.529 of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tqMKQGVFbM DGCA (@DGCAIndia) November 26, 2021 Countries designated as “at risk” but without “air bubbles” agreement with India will be allowed to resume 50 per cent of bilateral capacity rights, the Aviation Ministry said. Scheduled international passenger flights between India and other countries may return to normal. Scheduled international flights – in addition to repatriation services and flights carrying essential goods – were suspended in March last year following the blockade of Covid. Restrictions were gradually eased – as the number of cases decreased and vaccination coverage increased, with ‘air bubble’ agreements with other countries. Under such an agreement, international passenger flights can be operated by carriers of member countries in each other ‘s territories, subject to certain conditions. The decision to reopen planned international passenger traffic comes amid concerns about the type B.1.1.529 first discovered in South Africa and since then in Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. Germany and Italy have joined Britain in banning most travel from South Africa as governments try to ban the new variant. As a sign of growing alarm, the European Union proposed a separate ban on travel from South Africa. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned countries against the immediate imposition of travel restrictions, calling for a “risk-based and scientific approach”. The new variant is marked with a red flag for an alarmingly high number of mutations (50), including more than 30 in the spike protein, which is what the virus uses to unlock access to our body cells. Researchers are still trying to confirm whether this makes it more transmissible or deadly than previous variants. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said last week that the government was evaluating the process of normalizing international flight operations. He said the government would take steps to protect itself from a renewed wave of infections, especially as some European countries have seen growth.

