India to resume overseas flights, tightening control over new COVID-19 variant





NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) – India said on Friday it would resume international passenger flights from mid-December with COVID-19-related delays to “at risk” countries and ordered tight border controls amid fears for the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus. globally. The federal health ministry said mutation reports in the variant, identified as B.1.1.529, had “serious public health implications” and urged states to adopt rigorous controls and testing for all passengers from South Africa and other countries. other “at risk”. “This variant is reported to have a significantly higher number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country in view of the recently relaxed visa restrictions and the opening of international travel,” Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to the states. late Thursday. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register But India’s civil aviation ministry said it had decided to allow airlines to resume scheduled international flights from December 15, lifting a nearly two-year ban imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. The resumption of flights will be based on individual countries’ coronavirus risk levels, according to an official government order. Some countries in Europe and Asia have rushed to tighten border controls and restrict travel due to the new variant. India’s foreign ministry said it had no immediate information on the steps the government was taking. “This is an ongoing incident,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi told a news conference. The federal health ministry did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters. On Friday, the UK Health and Safety Agency said the new variant has a top protein that was dramatically different from that of the original coronavirus based on COVID-19 vaccines and could make existing vaccines less effective. Britain has banned flights from six African countries and urged British passengers returning from those destinations to quarantine. India, the second most affected country in the world by COVID-19, recorded the smallest increase in new cases in a year and a half this week, due to the increase in vaccinations and antibodies in a large part of its population from previous infections. Its total coronavirus cases totaled 34.56 million on Friday. India’s daily case load has halved since September and it reported 10,549 new cases on Friday. Earlier this month, India identified 10 “at risk” countries including Europe, China, South Africa and New Zealand, among others, and opened its borders to 99 countries in total. Indian stocks fell more than 2% on Friday, in line with declines in markets across Asia as investors pulled away from risky panic assets for the potential impact of the new option. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Neha Arora; Additional reporting by Aditi Shah; Edited by Lincoln Feast, Giles Elgood and Emelia Sithole-Matarise Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/india/india-tighten-covid-19-testing-tourists-amid-new-variant-concerns-2021-11-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos