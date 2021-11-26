South Africa questions UK flight ban amid global alert over COVID variant

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) – South Africa said on Friday a British ban on flights from six South African countries over a new version of COVID-19 seemed hasty as European authorities prepared similar moves and the World Health called an emergency meeting.
Scientists have so far discovered variant B.1.1.529 only in a relatively small number, mainly in South Africa, but also in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel, but they are concerned about its high number of mutations that can make it vaccine resistant and more transmissible. Read more
The Foreign Office said South Africa would speak with Britain in a bid to force it to reconsider its restrictions, and President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene an advisory council on Sunday to review evidence on the option.
“Our immediate concern is the damage that this decision will cause to both the tourism industry and the businesses of both countries,” Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in a statement.
The rand fell as much as 2% against the dollar and hospitality stocks in South Africa fell as investors were worried. Read more
Britain said the variant was the most important yet found after flights were banned from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also intended to ban air travel from the region, describing the option in a Twitter post as “disturbing”.
A WHO virus evolution working group will meet on Friday to discuss whether it will be formally given that label, a label given for only four variants so far. But it may take weeks for scientists to fully understand the impact of variant mutations.
Two Welsh rugby clubs in South Africa for a tournament tried to leave as soon as possible and the British and Irish players withdrew from the Johannesburg Open. Read more
Botswana said the four cases of the variant it had discovered were foreigners who arrived on a diplomatic mission but had since left the country. He did not say where they were from, but said contact tracking was underway.
VACCINE FOCUS
The scientists expressed frustration with travel bans, saying the focus should be on vaccinating more people in countries that have had difficulty getting enough vaccines.
“This is why we talked about the risk of vaccine apartheid. This virus can evolve in the absence of adequate vaccination levels. It is worrying that this must happen to understand the purpose,” said Richard Lessells, an Africa-based infectious disease specialist. South. disease expert involved in detecting variants, told Reuters.
In South Africa about 35% of adults are fully vaccinated, higher than in most other African nations, but half the government target by the end of the year. While the continent initially struggled to get enough doses, some countries including South Africa now have high reserves, with vaccine reluctance slowing down the vaccination campaign.
South Africa has been the most affected country in Africa in terms of total COVID-19 reported cases and deaths, with nearly 3 million infections and more than 89,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. He had experienced a calm after a third severe wave of infections, until last week when new infections began to grow.
On Thursday, it reported 2,465 new cases, almost double the number the day before. Although the country’s institute of communicable diseases did not link the renaissance to variant B.1.1.529, leading local scientists suspect it is the cause.
Additional reporting by Tim Cocks, Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Emma Rumney in Johannesburg, Brian Benza in Gaborone Editing by Mark Potter, John Stonestreet and Frances Kerry
Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.
