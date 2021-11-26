WHO meets amid global alarm over new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

LONDON Countries around the world rushed on Friday to identify possible cases and to stop travel from South Africa where a new variant of the Covid-19 emerged as an unexpected source of global alarm.

The global effort to contain the new variant was met with a prayer for caution from the World Health Organization (WHO), which convened on Friday for an urgent meeting to evaluate it.

But oil stocks and prices plummeted for fear of another pandemic hurdle, and the U.S. woke up the day after Thanksgiving with the possibility of a more precarious period of rest ahead.

Scientists are concerned about the new variant because of the high number of mutations and the rapid early spread in South Africa. Denis Farrell / AP

Scientists are still learning about the variant, which was first identified earlier this week and is currently known as B.1.1.529, but its disturbing nature led to rapid developments as fear hit governments and markets alike.

The UK said late Thursday that it was adding six African countries on its red list, banning all direct flights from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

They were joined by Israel, which announced on Friday that it was banning foreign travelers from all African countries except North Africa from entering the country.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen posted on Twitter On Friday the 27-member bloc, already battling its growing Covid crisis, would make it propose a ban on air travel from South Africa. Singapore, Japan and Croatia also said it would restrict travel from the region, according to Reuters.

UK Health Insurance Agencysaid was investigating variant B.1.1.529, which he said included a large number of mutations that could alter his behavior regarding vaccines, treatments, and transmissibility.

This is the most significant variant we have encountered to date and urgent research is underway to learn more about vaccine transmission, severity and susceptibility, said Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health and Safety Agency. This is a clear reminder to everyone that this pandemic is not over.

About 41 percent of South African adults have been vaccinated and the number of vaccines given daily is relatively low. Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

The variant was found earlier this week and was discovered in South Africa and Botswana. The extent of the spread has not yet been determined, but some cases were quickly confirmed across Africa.

Hong Kong Government said On Thursday it had uncovered two cases, while Belgium became the first EU country to announce a variant case on Friday. Israel also said it had identified a case in a passenger returning from Malawi, with two other suspected cases placed in solitary confinement. We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned. Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now.

The WHO said in a statement sent by email on Friday that it was convening a meeting of its Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution to determine whether it should be defined as a “variant of interest” or a “variant of concern”.

Maria Van Kerkhove, an infectious disease epidemiologist and technical director of Covid-19 at the World Health Organization, said On Thursday that if it was assigned a Greek name would be put.

“We do not know much about this yet, what we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations,” Van Kerkhove said in a video Thursday. “The concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves.”

South Africa has been Africa’s worst-hit country in terms of reported total cases and deaths, but had experienced a calm of infections until last week. Emmanuel Croset / AFP via Getty Images file

The organization warned that it would take several weeks to understand the impact this variant has.

At this point, the implementation of travel measures is being announced, spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a UN conference in Geneva on Friday, according to Reuters.

South Africa also backed down on the UK’s temporary ban on flights from the region, describing it as “rushed”.

“Our immediate concern is the damage this decision will cause to both the tourism industries and the businesses of both countries,” its Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Naledi Pandor, said in a statement on Friday.

The emergence of the new variant was already being felt around the world, however, where some had hoped that vaccination campaigns could mean a 2022 largely without the constraints and anxiety that dominated the last two years.

Oil prices and airlines shares fell, while major stock indices fell in Europe and Asia and Dow Jones futures fell 800 points before the opening of the US market

Global vaccination rates remain unequal, with citizens of some wealthy industrialized countries already being offered booster vaccines while other nations struggle to vaccinate their populations in part due to lack of access and public reluctance.

global The death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 5 million people earlier this month.