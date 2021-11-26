The Chinese official wins the key Interpol post amid global concerns





A global alliance of lawmakers for China has expressed deep concern over the election of senior Chinese government official Hu Binchen to the Interpol Executive Committee at the General Assembly meeting. “Z. Binchen HU of China and Mr. “India’s Praveen Sinha has been elected delegate to Asia (3-year term),” Interpol said in a Twitter post. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance for China (IPAC) said in a statement that the government of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has repeatedly abused the Interpol Red Notice to persecute dissidents in exile. Elections were held in Turkey during the 89th General Assembly of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL). Hu’s election gives the PRC government the green light to continue using Interpol as a tool for its repressive policies globally and puts thousands of Hong Kong, Uighur, Tibetan, Taiwanese and Chinese dissidents living abroad at even greater risk. , “said IPAC. “The PRC cannot be allowed to continue its long police presence abroad. In light of these abuses, we reiterate our call to all governments to revoke the extradition treaties with the PRC and Hong Kong. Activists, dissidents and living exiles “abroad should be protected from harassment and intimidation by the PRC authorities,” the statement added. Earlier, parliamentarians and activists from around the world had launched a global campaign to oppose the candidacy of Hu Binchen, a deputy director general of China’s Ministry of Public Security, on the Interpol Executive Committee. About 50 lawmakers from 20 countries that are part of IPAC write a joint letter to their governments raising the alarm about China’s moves to gain influence over the global police body. The letter had references to the Chinese government’s recent efforts to use the Interpol red alert system to target Uighur activists living in exile and argues that Hu Binchen’s election would give Beijing a ‘green light’ to continue using Interpol as “a tool for PRC”. repressive government policies ”. Separately, a letter from 40 activists to Interpol member states warned that Hu Binchen’s election would have “serious consequences for the safety and well-being of Chinese, Hong Kong, Taiwanese and Chinese human rights activists living outside China. , as well as the Tibetan and Uighur diasporas. (Only the title and photo of this report may have been revised by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a shared source.)

