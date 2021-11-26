69-year-old Markham is found missing, says the police – Toronto





A 69-year-old Markham woman, who went missing last week, has been found dead, police say. York Regional Police said Lina Morabito was reported missing Sunday around 11 a.m. as she had not been seen since 8 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she was last seen when she left her home in the area of ​​Carpenter Court and Raymerville Drive, which is close to Markham Road and 16th Avenue. Read more: Suspect in custody after a man was seriously injured in stabbing in Mississauga On Monday, Morabito was found dead in the McCowan Road and Highway 7 East area. Trends Active striker in custody, no one was injured in Vanderhoof, BC: RCMP

Some CERB recipients to receive notices that have to repay the benefit A post-mortem examination confirmed her identity on Wednesday. Police said the cause of her death has not yet been determined and added that an investigation is ongoing. The story goes down the ad Anyone with information is required to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.















