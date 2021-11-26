Memories are made when planes land on Thanksgiving Day at TPA





TAMPA, Fla. With each landing plane come hundreds of stories. Each of them is individualized and different from the other. We have not been back to Florida for many years. This is where our mothers’ parents live. Our grandparents, they passed years and years ago, but now they came back and were making it a tradition again, said Anna Sirianni, next to Suz Sirianni. They filled a small token of love and appreciation. “I think I should tell you,” said Anna cheerfully, as she pulled out a small stuffed animal with turkey. – To celebrate this season our little rooster, for our mom. More families are waiting in anticipation and hugs are numerous. Cathy Seiders greeted her sister and brother-in-law. Their Thanksgiving holiday means a lot to her. Especially this year. “My wife is in the hospital,” she said. “She is in Moffitt. So their arrival is a blessing. “We can’t wait to celebrate for a few days.” WFTS And while this Thanksgiving visit is no surprise, Sarah Baldwin talks about how the girl and her husband worked together to make a rather epic birthday surprise in October. When he came home I said, ‘should I close my eyes?’ And he said, ‘yes, I think that would probably be a good idea.’ The next thing I know when I open my eyes is my daughter I have not seen in two years, she said. 20 minutes later, after waiting for them in front of gate C, her daughter Morgan Avery gets off the tram. Sara laughs as he walks towards her, she is literally returning the favor in the most casual way. What? asked Morgan. Why am I on TV? Sarah shouts, Surprise! We realized Sarah was clear, but her family history is something we can all relate to, especially with COVID-19 thwarting travel plans for a while. I hadn’t seen it since July 4, 2019. So yes, I just kept trying to get out and kept feeling bad as if it was the wrong thing to do, so it was really special to finally get there, Avery said. She brought her fiancé as she fled the snow for sunlight. WFTS I was looking at the plane and it felt like it was warm down there! tha Avery. A Thanksgiving in the 70s that could have asked for something better. Happy Thanksgiving, 2021. For advice from the TSA on safe travel during the holiday weekend, Click here.

