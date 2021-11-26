Italy, France deepen economic, defense cooperation





/ Updated: 26 November 2021 / 09:56 EST French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi sign the Franco-Italian Quirinal Treaty with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, second on left, and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, right, at the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome on Friday. November 26, 2021. (Alberto Pizzoli / Photo from the pool via AP)

ROME (AP) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said a bilateral treaty signed Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron to strengthen bilateral co-operation would in turn strengthen the European Union, including in areas such as defense, airspace and technology. The treaty deepens co-operation in crucial sectors, from security to justice, to industry research, Draghi told a news conference. This includes spending to create a genuine European defense “which Draghi has clearly stated is complementary to NATO” and does not replace the alliance. To be sovereign, Europe must know how to protect its borders. “We have to create a real defense,” he said. Draghi also cited the goal of boosting investment in key sectors such as semiconductors, as the global supply chain has been hit hard by shortages from Asia as well as more sustainable energy sources as countries seek to slow the pace of global warming. The two countries also signed an agreement on space launchers that will boost European competitiveness, consolidating Italian-French co-operation for future Ariane 6 and Vega 6 launchers, according to a separate statement. Macron said the deal does not replace France’s long-standing friendship with Germany, which has been seen as key to economic prosperity and security in post-war Europe. But he said the two friendships are different. “In France, we say that when things get complicated with Germany, we go back to Italy,” Macron said. Among the provisions of the treaty is the establishment of a Franco-Italian civil service and operational center to support law enforcement. In addition, one minister from one country will attend another cabinet meeting every three months. Beyond consolidating bilateral relations, the agreement aims to encourage and accelerate the European integration process, Draghi said. Macron also met with Pope Francis at the Vatican for an hour and gave him two biographies of St. Ignatius of Loyola, the founder of the order of Francis Jesus, the Vatican said. Macron’s meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State covered climate change and the outcome of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, as well as France’s role in Lebanon, the Middle East and Africa and its upcoming EU presidency, according to a Vatican statement.

