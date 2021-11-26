Scotland Documents: Child deaths in crisis hospital and army repair





Image title, The “crisis” of Queen Elizabeth University Hospital appears in the front pages of Scotland after Labor leader Anas Sarwar brought it up again in the first minister’s questions on Thursday. He found that two other children had died there as a result of infections taken at the hospital. The Daily Record reports that Mr Sarwar called on Nicola Sturgeon to “dismiss the leadership of the health board. Today”. Image title, He leads them with the same story, saying that the chief doctors had come out to expose these new deaths. The paper says doctors are now wondering if hospital management is doing enough to keep people safe at the main hospital. Image title, The Scottish Daily Mail reports a “deadly culture of denial” in QEUH. He also says whistleblowers claimed that despite ongoing concerns about previous deaths from the infection, the deaths had not been properly investigated. Image title, The Scotsman says one of the children had died from the same infection suffered by the late Scottish government official Andrew Slorance. He also reports Anas Sarwar explaining that the second death involved an insect-like water infection believed to have killed 10-year-old Milly Main, one of the cases at the heart of the current Scottish Hospitals investigation. Image title, “Take control of the crisis hospital,” says the Scottish Daily Express, quoting Mr Sarwar as he called for the dismissal of the NHS management team Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Sarwar accused the first minister of “gross negligence” in dealing with the crisis. Image title, The Herald highlights the “culture of denial” among senior managers on the health board about the degree of threat to the hospital. The health board responds, saying it is “fully committed to being fully open and transparent” and that infection control is “rigorous and of the highest standard”. Image title, An announcement from the Ministry of Defense on its future plans for Army wealth is The Courier headline. The paper reports that Scotland’s historic Black Watch battalion could be relocated to an expanded base in Leuchars in Fife. Image title, P&J calls the new plans a “double-edged sword” after discovering that Kinloss barracks will be saved from closure, but that Black Watch will leave their Fort George barracks in Inverness in 2029, three years earlier than it was planned. Image title, For Army plans, The National is accusing the UK government of politicizing the armed forces and creating a “Union division”. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace explained to the House of Commons that as part of the “Future Soldier” project, the Army will be “at the heart of the Union,” with an increased percentage of the army in each of the transferred nations. Image title, The Times leads with disturbing discoveries by scientists about a new variant of the coronavirus. Flights from several South African countries will be suspended from 12:00 GMT on Friday, amid fears of the rapid spread of this new species, which may be more virulent than the currently dominant Delta variant. The main photo is of a group of immigrants who say they have not been seen since a raft capsized in the Canal on Wednesday. Image title, The tragedy of the English Channel is the head of the Daily Telegraph, which hears from the husband of an Iraqi Kurdish woman, who believes that his wife drowned during Wednesday’s incident. Maryam Nuri is believed by her family to be among the 27 dead, the newspaper says. Image title, “We just want to live like you,” says the headline of the Metro as it reports the reaction to Wednesday’s tragedy on the Channel, where 27 people lost their lives. The paper says desperate migrants say they are still prepared to risk their lives for a better life in the UK. He quotes an Iraqi man as saying, “You only have one life.” Image title, The Glasgow Times claims that a third of the people in distress in the city are children. He says 2,000 children face the passing of Christmas homeless, in temporary shelter in Glasgow. Image title, Edinburgh Evening news leads to a lawsuit over the death of pensioner Margaret Grant. Serial criminal Martin Stewart killed the 79-year-old after entering her home claiming to be a postman. Stewart pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced next month. Image title, A Dundee businessman has offered a ransom for the safe return of Santa Claus after the 500 figurine was taken from a city location. CCTV has captured the moment when Santa 5 meters was pulled from his position at the entrance of The Caird. Image title, The Evening Express brings us the latest bunny news. He warns drivers of the danger of rabbits hitting the Garthdee roundabout in Aberdeen after a mysterious rabbit feeder created a large rabbit population. He advises: “Do not hit them with large bumpers.” Image title, I’m a Celebrity is in “crisis”, according to the Scottish Sun after TV host Richard Madeley left the show for medical reasons. The paper says show bosses fear an “exodus” as two other contestants show signs of wanting to leave. Image title, And the inner rehearsals of pop superstar Madonna face the Daily Star. She presents the singer face down with her legs sticking out from under a bed. The newspaper’s opinion of the day? “Just imagine the dust and coffee wrapper under that bed.” Internet links The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

