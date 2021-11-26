India will resume international flights from 15 December





India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15 after the suspension caused by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Aviation informed on Friday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a statement, said that the issue of resumption of planned international commercial passenger services has been considered in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. “The issue of resumption of planned international commercial passenger services to and from India has been considered in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and it has been decided that international commercial passenger services planned for and from India can resume from December 15, 2021, ”the statement said. The announcement comes two days after Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said international Flight operations are expected to return to normal soon, by the end of this year. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension was extended until November 30, excluding dedicated cargo flights and commercial flights falling under air bubble agreements with destination countries. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under air bubble agreements formed with about 28 countries. “The resumption of international commercial passenger services would mean the restoration of the mutually agreed capacity rights and the termination of the air bubble agreements,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in its latest announcement. If a country wishes to operate scheduled passenger flights to another country, a bilateral air services agreement must be negotiated to decide how many airlines, ports of entry and total flights (or seats) per week may be allowed between the two. . The Ministry of Civil Aviation wrote a letter to aviation regulator DGCA urging it to take “further necessary action” to resume scheduled international flights. Following this, the DGCA issued an official announcement for the resumption of scheduled international passenger flights. The ministry noted that places that the Ministry of Health has identified as not “endangered” by Covid-19 will receive “full capacity rights under bilateral air service agreements”. According to the latest update, the Ministry of Health has placed countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel under – risk category. According to the Ministry of Aviation, if a country has been identified as being “at risk” by Covid-19 and has a bubble deal with India, then “75 per cent of scheduled international flight operations prior to COVID-19 of the Indian carrier or foreigners whichever is higher or a minimum of seven frequencies per week, depending on the availability of rights under bilateral agreements, will be allowed ”. Whereas, for a country that has been identified as being “at risk” by Covid-19 and does not have an air bubble agreement with India, then only “50 per cent of bilateral capacity rights or 50 per cent of pre-COVID will to allow Indian or foreign carrier operations, whichever is higher. Under an air bubble agreement between the two countries, airlines of both countries can carry out special flights between their territories with certain restrictions. He also stressed that all scheduled international flights will have to strictly adhere to the protocols of the Union Ministry of Health for international travel issued on November 11 this year. With PTI entrance

