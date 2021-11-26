The man accused of killing Shani Warren in 1987 is not appearing in court | UK news





A 66-year-old man accused of killing Shani Warren, who was found tied up and tied up in a lake nearly 35 years ago, has not appeared in court for his first detention hearing. Donald Robertson was indicted in High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday for fake imprisonment, indecent assault and murder of Warren in Taplow, Buckinghamshire, on April 17, 1987. He was also charged with abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl, who could not be named for legal reasons, in Slough, Berkshire, on July 16, 1981. The court heard that Robertson was unable to appear in court either through the video link due to his health and a coronavirus outbreak in the prison where he is being held. He was represented by a lawyer for the short hearing. No allegations were accepted and District Judge Arvind Sharma sent all charges for trial to Reading Coronation Court on November 29th. Warren, 26, disappeared on Good Friday in 1986. She was mowing the lawn at her home in Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, and drove off to remove cuttings at her parents’ house, but did not came back on. The next day, a woman walking her dog discovered Warren in Lake Taplow, face down, tied with a jumping cap and a pull rope and inflated with a scarf. Regardless of the manner of her discovery, police initially treated her death as a suicide, with one of the top detectives leading the investigation saying it was not clear if Warren had been killed or had managed to tie up and fix himself. An investigation into Warrens’s murder began just four days after her body was found when a post-mortem examination revealed she had died from suffocation. Despite the publicity, including a Crimewatch remake, it took police 34 years to file charges for Warrens’s death. At the time of Robertsons’ arrest in June, the Warrens family discovered that her parents had died during the Covid-19 pandemic. Aunt Warrens Mavis Caney, of Reading, said: My sister and her husband are now dead; they died this year. I think for her two boys, when you keep replaying things, it’s very difficult. There were many issues at the time about how the police handled the case, which was very unsatisfactory, and they apologized. Initially, Shani was not classified as murdered, the discredited specialist who said he could have tied the rope himself, all these issues are now being raised again with the arrest. Thames Valley Police said Robertson, once from Slough, was arrested following an investigation by the main crime review team.

