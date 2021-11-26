U.S. lawmakers meet with Taiwan’s president on a surprise visit





TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Five U.S. lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday morning on a surprise one-day visit aimed at reaffirming US “strong rock” support for the self-governing island. The bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in Taiwan on Thursday night and were planning to meet with senior leaders, including Tsai, said the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy. No further details were given about their itinerary. The visit comes as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen to their highest level in decades. Taiwan has been self-governing since the two sides split during a civil war in 1949, but China considers the island part of its territory. “When the news of our trip was published yesterday, my office received an open message from the Chinese Embassy telling me to cancel the trip,” wrote Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. Representative, who is part of the delegation. Representatives Mark Takano, D-Calif., Colin Allred, D-Texas., Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., And Nancy Mace, RS.C., are also part of the visiting delegation. “We are here in Taiwan this week to remind our partners and allies, after two years of patient effort, that our shared commitment and responsibility for a free and secure Indo-Pacific region remains stronger than ever. , “said Takano. Takano added that the US relationship with Taiwan is “strong and has remained unwavering as ties between us have deepened”. Tsai, who greeted lawmakers and the director of AIT at the presidential office in Taipei, noted the two sides ‘co-operation on veterans’ issues, economic issues and trade, while reiterating the island’s close reach with the US. “Taiwan will continue to increase cooperation with the United States to uphold our common values ​​of freedom and democracy and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” Tsai said. The visit is the third by U.S. lawmakers in Taiwan this year and comes just weeks after a group of six Republican members of Congress visited the island. That delegation met with President Tsai, Secretary General of National Security Wellington Koo and Secretary of State Joseph Wu, among others. In June, three members of Congress flew to Taiwan to donate needed vaccines at a time when the island was trying to get enough. The Biden administration has also invited Taiwan to a Democracy Summit next month, a move that drew a sharp rebuke from China. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday: “What the US has done proves that so-called democracy is just a pretext and a means for it to pursue geopolitical goals, to oppress other countries, to divide the world. , to serve its own interests and maintain hegemony in the world ”. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

