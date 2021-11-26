Shares sink in new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points





NEW YORK (AP) Stocks fell sharply on Friday as a new variant of the highly contagious coronavirus from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe, threatening months of progress in taking control of the pandemic. Health officials in Europe moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from South Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as in major South African cities such as Johannesburg. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to 34,917. The S&P 500 index fell 1.7%, its fastest day since late September. Nasdaq Composite fell by 1.1%. There were other variants of the coronavirus before the delta variant destroyed most of the U.S. throughout the summer, but early data on this variant appear to indicate that it is more easily transmitted than other variants. The economic impacts are already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were being quarantined or shut down altogether. Airline shares sold quickly, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling roughly 9% each. Oil prices also fell sharply, sinking nearly 8%. Investors, fearful of more travel jams and bans, transferred money to companies that benefited mainly from previous waves, such as Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for home training equipment. Peloton shares rose 3% while Zoom rose more than 8%. Stock trading on the Friday after Thanksgiving is usually the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 13:00 east. Light trading can exacerbate any Friday loss with fewer buyers and sellers. Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known, Jeffrey Halley from Oanda said in a report. This was evident from the share in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. The bond market closed on Thursday in the US for Thanksgiving.

