International flights will resume from December 15: Government





International commercial flights to and from India will resume from December 15, the civil aviation ministry said on Friday. The decision was taken after consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating since July last year under balloon agreements formed with 31 countries. In an order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated: “The issue of resumption of planned international commercial passenger services to and from India has been considered in consultation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family. Welfare , and it has been decided that scheduled international passenger passenger services to and from India may resume from 15 December 2021. READ ALSO: Center watching the resumption of international commercial flights: Jyotiraditya Scindia | exclusive The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to resume regular operations of international flights, dividing countries into three categories with special capacity limitations based on countries known as “at risk” by the Ministry of Health. Countries identified as ‘at risk’ are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, Singapore, Israel, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Zimbabwe. According to the instructions of the Ministry of Civil Aviation: For countries identified as “not at risk”, the resumption will be under full capacity rights. This means restoring the mutually agreed capacity rights and concluding air bubble agreements.

For countries that have been identified as “at risk” and India has formalized air bubble deals, the resumption will result in 75 per cent of Indian or foreign carrier pre-Covid operations, whichever is higher, subject to a minimum of 7 frequencies per week.

For countries that have been identified as “at risk” and India has no air bubble agreement, the resumption of commercial flight operations will be limited to 50 per cent of bilateral capacity rights or 50 per cent of pre-Covid carrier operations. Indian or foreign. , whichever is higher. According to the order of the Ministry of Civil Aviation that India Today TV had access, if the airlines have already sold seats under the existing air bubble conditions and is exceeding the capacity rights under the bilateral traffic rights available with the airlines, they will allowed to operate until December. 14. But they will have to abide by the new engagement rules from December 15th. A number of countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have pushed for the resumption of air services before Covid and the return to the Air Services deal from the current Air Bubble deal, which is leading to rising ticket prices. and unavailability of seats because flights are not being developed at full capacity. Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the UAE envoy to India, Ambassador Ahmed Albanna said: We understand the situation and limitations of India. But India is planning to open up. We hope to see double the number of air services and increase capacity under our normal air service arrangement. The Covid-19 situation and the various protocols that are implemented sometimes become a hindrance. REVIEWS ON B.1.1.529 VARIANTS Formerly Secretary of Health of the Union Rajesh Bhushan had raised concerns about variant B.1.1.529 of the new coronavirus, recently discovered by scientists in South Africa. In a letter to the states and territories of the Union, Rajesh Bhushan wrote, “This variant is reported to have a considerably high number of mutations, and thus, has serious public health implications for the country, given the recently relaxed visa restrictions and opening for international travel. Confirmed cases of the new variant have been reported from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong. In his letter to all states and UTs, the Union Health Secretary said that all international travelers entering India from “at risk” countries should undergo rigorous screening and testing. READ ALSO: Britain raises alarm over new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa that could defeat vaccines

READ ALSO: Australia will welcome students, vaccinated foreign workers

