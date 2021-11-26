The new version of COVID-19 raises the global alarm, causing stock markets to fall

UK bans flights from South Africa, EU plans similar

The variant has a protein dramatically different from the original

Fauci says there is still no decision to ban travel to the US

The epidemiologist warns that travel delays may be too late

Scientist says it stops a symptom of ‘vaccine apartheid’

LONDON / GENEVA, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Authorities around the world responded with alarm on Friday to a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as researchers demanded determine if the mutation was the vaccine. -resistant.

Hours after Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighboring countries and urged travelers returning from there to quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned against hasty travel bans.

“It’s really important that there are no rushed responses here,” said WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan, praising South Africa’s public health institutions for getting the new variant of the virus that causes COVID. 19.

“Because we’ve seen in the past, the minute any kind of variation is mentioned, then everyone is closing the borders and restricting travel.”

The WHO said it would take weeks to determine how effective the vaccines against the variant were. Read more

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla called the travel restrictions “unjustified”, though he also said preliminary studies suggested the new variant could be more transmissible.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also intends to ban air travel from the region. Several other countries, including India, Japan, and Israel, tightened restrictions. Read more

“It is now important that all of us in Europe act very quickly, decisively and unitedly,” von der Leyen said. “All air travel to these countries should be suspended until we have a clearer understanding of the dangers of this new variant.”

In Washington, senior US infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said no decision had been made on a possible travel ban to the US. There was no indication that the variant was in the United States and it was unclear whether it was resistant to current vaccines, he told CNN. Read more

However, the news hit global stocks and oil, which fell 10%, for fear that the new restrictions would hit the travel industry and the already volatile economies across South Africa. Read more

‘MOST IMPORTANT OPTION’

The variant has a top protein that is dramatically different from that in the original vaccine-based coronavirus, the UK Health and Safety Agency said, raising fears about how current vaccines will work.

“As scientists have described it, (this is) the most significant variant they have encountered to date,” British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

In Geneva, the WHO – whose experts discussed on Friday the dangers posed by the variant, called B.1.1.529 – warned against travel restrictions for now. Read more

It would take several weeks to determine the transmissibility of the variant and the effectiveness of the vaccines, said WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier, noting that 100 of its sequences had been reported so far.

British Health Minister Sajid Javid said the variant sequence was first uploaded from Hong Kong by someone traveling from South Africa.

“It is very likely that it has now spread to other countries,” Javid told lawmakers.

Passengers wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) pandemic walk to Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan on June 13, 2021. REUTERS / Androniki Christodoulou Read more

South African scientists suspect that the sudden rise in infections in the country is linked to the new variant, but it is not clear how far it has spread beyond its borders.

Belgium identified the first case of Europe, adding to those in Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong. Denmark has listed all cases of COVID-19 and found no sign of a new mutation, Danish health authorities said on Thursday.

Israel imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa.

“We are currently on the verge of a state of emergency,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement. “Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now.”

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa recommended that travel be restricted from some African countries, but President Jair Bolsonaro seemed to reject such measures.

Bolsonaro has been widely criticized by public health experts for his management of the pandemic, opposing blockages and choosing not to be vaccinated. Brazil has the second highest number of virus deaths in the world, after only the United States. Read more

TOO MUCH LATE FOR TRAVEL RULES?

The coronavirus has swept the world in the two years since it was first identified in central China, infecting nearly 260 million people and killing 5.4 million. Read more

An epidemiologist in Hong Kong said it may be too late to tighten travel limits against the latter option.

“Most likely this virus is already in other countries. And so if we close the door now, it will probably be too late,” said Ben Cowling of the University of Hong Kong.

European countries had already expanded booster vaccines and tightened restrictions as the continent battles a fourth wave of COVID-19, with many record reports of daily increase in cases. Read more

The discovery of the new variant comes as Europe and the United States enter winter, with more people gathering indoors on Christmas Eve, providing a breeding ground for infection.

Friday also marked the beginning of the holiday shopping period in the United States, when retailers offer discounts. This year, American shoppers found the stores less crowded than in previous years. Read more

Realtor Kelsey Hupp, 36, was at Macy’s in downtown Chicago on Black Friday.

“Chicago is pretty safe, masked and vaccinated. I got my booster, so I’m not too worried about that,” she said.

Reporting by bureaus worldwide; Written by Nick Macfie and Alex Richardson; Edited by John Stonestreet and Toby Chopra

