Global stocks mingled after the Fed said it was ready to act against inflation News, Sports, Work





Associated Press Beijing – Global stock markets rose mainly on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials indicated they were ready to raise interest rates faster than expected if needed to curb US inflation. The markets of London, Tokyo, Frankfurt and Hong Kong prospered, while Shanghai fell. Wall Street futures were higher. American markets closed for Thanksgiving. They reopen Friday for a shortened trading session. Fed officials at their October policy meeting said “I would not hesitate” to respond to inflation, according to data released Wednesday. They predicted the possibility of raising rates “Faster than expected participants.” This fueled investor fears that the Fed and other central banks may feel pressure to pull off the economic stimulus that has pushed up stock prices. Fed officials earlier indicated they could raise rates by the end of next year. Higher prices combined with stronger employment in the US suggest that staying at the next Fed meeting may be “Shame on the hawk” said Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank in a report. At the start of trading, the FTSE in London rose less than 0.1 percent to 7,289.90 and the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3 percent to 15,927.78. The CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.3 percent to 7,063.84. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to 3584.18 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7 percent to 29499.28. Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.2 percent to 24,740.16. Kospi in Seoul lost 0.5 percent to 2,980.27 as the Korean central bank raised its interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 1 percent in line with expectations. Sydney S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.1 percent to 7,407.30 and India’s Sensex gained 0.8 percent to 58,811.46. New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore and Bangkok fell. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 advanced 0.2 percent. Gains in technology, real estate and energy stocks weighed more than a drop in banks and material companies. The Dow slipped less than 0.1 percent while the composite Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent. Fed notes showed that officials still believe this year’s rise in inflation is likely to be temporary, but acknowledged that prices rose more than expected. The notes covered the October meeting at which Fed board members voted to take the first steps to repay easy credit and other measures to support an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. A wide range of industries have been hit by inflationary pressures and disruptions in supplies of raw materials and components. Forecasters worry consumers could cut costs if retail prices continue to rise. Consumer spending rose 1.3 percent in October, slightly more than doubling last month, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Department of Labor reported that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell last week to its lowest level in more than half a century. In the energy markets, US standard crude oil lost 5 cents to $ 78.34 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used for the international oil price, gained 10 cents to $ 81.15 a barrel in London. The dollar fell to 115.36 yen from 115.48 yen. The euro rose to $ 1.1221 from $ 1.1199. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

