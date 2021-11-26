Colorado groups want to make it easier for international medical graduates to work here

Three years ago, after numerous visits to the emergency rooms and her OBGYN office, a patient who was experiencing severe pain and no diagnosis sought advice from Wafa Elejmi.

Elejmi, who worked as a clinical researcher in Denver, was not a practicing physician in Colorado, but had residency experience at OBGYN after graduating from medical school in Libya. Someone the patient knew had recommended that she contact Eleim when she was on the mind.

After 10 minutes of listening to the patient talk about her symptoms – vaginal bleeding and hemorrhagic cysts in the pelvis, pain and insomnia – Eleim gave her opinion: The patient had an incomplete bilateral oophorectomy. Basically, she still had ovarian tissue in her body, despite having had her ovaries removed at least a year ago, and this was causing problems with the hormone replacement therapy she was receiving. It took advocacy from the patient and three other doctors who looked at her ultrasound before confirming what Elejmi had told her.

We are trained to use our knowledge and skills more than to rely on machines, Elejmi said. This is a force we can add to this health care system is the correct diagnosis. Then machines can confirm our diagnosis and not the other way around.

Although Eleim was born in Greeley, she spent most of her life in Libya, minus a few years in the UK, so she completed her medical education there, before returning to Colorado in November 2007. She was not prepared for the obstacles it would face as an international medical graduate trying to practice medicine in the state – the process is not only lengthy and costly, but requires these graduates (from approved schools) to complete three years of postgraduate clinical training in the state to be licensed to practice, competing for limited places of residence. Graduates in the US must complete only one year.

Earlier this year, Colorado Democratic lawmakers asked the Colorado Nursing Advisory Task Force within the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies to make recommendations on how to facilitate the process for the more than 2,000 Coloradoans who earned medical degrees and were licensed. in other countries so that they can join the Colorado medical workforce. The group published a list of three main recommendations, including six proposals that would require legislative action or approval by the Colorado Medical Board.

These recommendations include allowing physicians who had an active medical license in another country to qualify for a Colorado license by successfully completing a competency assessment; international medical graduates who have not qualified for an active license in another country, being able to apply for internships to practice in a clinical setting and match-fixing; and increasing places of residence and assigning places to internationally qualified medical graduates.

NPATCH recommendations regarding licensing routes available to International Medical Graduates (IMGs) could position Colorado to benefit from untapped medical expertise in our communities, said Lee Rasizer, a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, in an email. In the long run, successful implementation can attract medical expertise from a wider range and potentially help alleviate healthcare shortages.

In April last year, Gov. Jared Polis signed a executive order which temporarily changed some licensing requirements for medical professionals, including for international medical graduates who could qualify for temporary licenses under certain conditions until May 31, 2022. This was independent of the NPATCH recommendations and was intended to assist with high demand for medical professionals with increasing number of COVID cases.

But only two international medical graduates were able to obtain their temporary licenses and only one currently practices with it, according to Carrie Miller, program manager for the Spring Institutes Colorado Welcome Back program. The organization helps internationally trained healthcare professionals build careers in the Colorado healthcare industry.

Problems arose regarding the provision of misuse, but also it became clear many barriers to entry still existed for those who obtained medical degrees outside the United States.

These barriers often involve time and cost – many professionals end up being forced to take other jobs to support their families faster, and state residency programs do not accept anyone who graduated more than three years ago, Victoria said. Francis, state attorney officer for the International Rescue Committee.

Even if you were a surgeon running a hospital in another country, you come to Colorado and have no option but to return to a medical residency if you do not move overseas, so there are only a host of reasons why it is really difficult for these individuals to put their skills to work in Colorado, Francesco said.

Lawahiz Abbas, an international medical graduate from Sudan who moved to Colorado in 2012 to join her family after seeking asylum, knew she would have to start over to pursue a career. medical. But first, she needed time to adjust to her new place – learning her language, culture and systems.

When she was ready to join the ranks of doctors, she continued to run into obstacles. She decided to follow other paths while continuing to work towards her license. She worked as a medical translator and with refugee programs at health care centers. She is studying for a master’s degree in public health.

I will not stop trying, Abbas said. I hope they can do something to make it easier because there are so many international medical graduates in Colorado. They are really qualified and really trained.

Miller was part of the advisory panel helping to provide information on NPATCH recommendations, and she said during her research, she found that over the past decade in Colorado, only 2.5% of all residency was awarded to international medical graduates.

Elejmi is one of those graduates. After returning to the US, she studied again, passed the first required exam and did medical rotations with doctors. She said she was treated like a colleague because of the experience and knowledge she had with her.

Still, despite the recommendations she received and the number of applications she made, she could not fit into a residency program.

Now, Elejmi works as a clinical researcher for the Rocky Mount Cancer Centers in Aurora and also serves as a consultant for the Colorado Welcome Back program to share her experiences.

“I did not have a plan B,” she said. “I had to fulfill that passion.”

Representative Naquetta Ricks, a Democrat from Aurora, plans to introduce legislation next year that will implement some of the NPATCH recommendations, including finding a way to help international medical graduates enter state residency programs. She also wants to look at a kind of reciprocity for people who have practiced medicine in other countries to find ways to practice in Colorado, potentially modeling a program according to what other states like MINNESOTA are doing. Part of the draft law that is still being drafted may include requirements for these graduates to work in areas of the state that are unserved.

Considering lack of medical workforce now, including doctors, nurses, CNAs, we need to ensure that people who come here with medical degrees have an opportunity to work in our society to do what they are trained to do, Ricks said.

Elejmi is advocating for these changes as she continues to apply and continue with her medical skills, remaining untouched.

I do what I do because I am passionate about helping people and there is a better way than helping people stay healthy to continue their journey in life to fulfill their purpose, she said. I have a lot to give.