Ava White: Liverpool police are launching murder investigations after a 12-year-old girl was killed





Merseyside police said the girl, named Ava White, had been with friends at the time. The lights on the Christmas tree on Church Street, in the heart of the city’s main shopping area, had been turned on a little while ago.

Four male suspects, one 13, two 14 and 1 15 years old, all from the city’s Toxteth neighborhood, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers were called to report an attack around 8:40 p.m. local time, according to a police statement issued Friday. They found Ava knocked to the ground, with a member of the public giving first aid.

“Medical personnel rushed to the scene and Ava was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she unfortunately died shortly afterwards, despite the best efforts of the medical staff,” the statement said.

Assistant Chief of Police Jon Roy said the Merseyside force’s thoughts were with Ava’s family. “Their world is shattered and no parent should face that knock on the door by police officers to say their child is dead,” he said. “We believe Ava and her friends were involved in a verbal debate that culminated in Ava’s attack causing catastrophic injuries.” Roy appealed to anyone who may have seen the incident or even captured it in cell phone footage to report to police. The city center was busy at the time due to the official lighting of the lights, he said. A number of roads remain cordoned off while forensic officers are investigating, police said. Additional officers will be in the city center in the coming days to provide security for members of the public. “Ava’s death should be a reminder to all of us of the role that everyone should play in eliminating violence against women and girls,” Roy said. She died on White Ribbon Day, a global campaign to end violence against women, he added. Earlier in the day, partners from across the city gathered to mark the start of 16 days of activities aimed at raising awareness of the issue and showing that violence against women and girls will not be tolerated, he said. the mayor of the Liverpool city region, said he was Steve Rotheram, metrothe mayor of the Liverpool city region, said he was terrified by the death of Ava , adding that it was horrific such an attack had occurred on one of the busiest streets in the area on one of the busiest days of the year. “I am angry today for Ava and her family, for parents across the region who are concerned about the safety of their children and angry that such a heinous act should happen here,” he wrote on Twitter. Peter Duffy, director of Notre Dame Catholic College, where Ava attended, said she “was an incredibly popular girl with a fantastic group of friends”, according to the British news agency PA. “Our deepest thoughts and prayers go to Ava’s family and friends and all those affected by this utterly tragic event,” he was quoted as saying. “My staff is working with students to provide all the support they need in this traumatic time.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/26/europe/liverpool-murder-inquiry-ava-white-gbr-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos