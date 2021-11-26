Christmas trees can cost more this holiday season after a challenging year for growers

This year has been extremely challenging for Oregon 400 Christmas tree growers. A heat cube that blocked the hot ocean air in late June raised temperatures to 117 degrees, burning ripe trees and killing seedlings. A rainy summer week did not help things. Then add staffing and supply chain disruptions and rising fuel costs.

All of these factors are likely to lead to shortages and slightly higher prices for trees this winter.

Tom Norby, president of the Oregon Christmas Tree Growers Association, said consumers should expect a 5% to 10% reduction in Christmas tree inventory compared to last year and higher prices.

Everything has grown this year. Inflation is a real thing, he said. Christmas tree farmers need to buy fuel. Prices will rise, just like everything else.

And buyers may need to adjust their expectations as well.

Will people be able to have a real tree this year? Yes. Will they have a tree that is 100% perfect? Maybe. Probably not, Norby said. There was damage to the tree. This is global warming.

A Look at Damage from Extreme Summer Heat on a Seedling at Misty Ridge Tree Farm in Oregon City, Oregon. Sean Meagher / Oregoniani

Alison Bruns, who owns the Misty Ridge tree farm in Oregon City, said: “Quality, especially for the nobility and the great, is not there this year. There is a shortage, so buy your tree early.

Bruns sold its set number of trees to its wholesale buyers. When she opens her U cutting section the weekend after Thanksgiving, there will be a limited number of trees available.

Chal Landgren, a professor of Expansion at Oregon State University, has worked with Christmas trees for four decades. Until this year, he had never experienced a heat cube or witnessed such damage to trees.

We’ve had events where the southern part of the trees turned red, he said, but nothing like this year.

But it was not just the heat dome event that damaged the Christmas trees. It was a hot summer of about 50 days without measurable rain.

It is the first year we have had such a difficult time growing trees, Landgren said. Growers have watered the trees, set up drip systems, but irrigating the trees is an expensive venture.

The damage varied by species and location, so some growers were not affected, while others suffered significant losses.

The Fraser fir was most affected, followed by the noble fir, followed by the large fir. Nordmann, Turk and Douglas fir showed some damage, but overall, they came out better.

Many growers with cuttings grow many species, but a sufficient number of growers rely on the noble fir, which did not do well. And this year’s loss could push some growers to rethink their dependence on some of the most popular and vulnerable varieties.

Nordmann / Turkish Spruce Christmas Trees are available for cutting at Misty Ridge Tree Farm in Oregon City, Oregon. Sean Meagher / Oregoniani

More growers will need to rethink the mix of their species and grow fir Nordmann, Turk and Douglas, who do better in the heat, Landgren said.

Bruns and Norby are among the Oregon growers who have planted Nordmann and Turkish fir, which are more resistant to heat and drought. Its shape is similar to a noble spruce, but they do not have such a strong aroma and are better tolerated by people with allergies.

However, for this year, growers could do nothing to protect the trees from the extreme heat. After the damage was done, they evaluated each tree to determine if it could survive and how best to prune it. The upper limbs of many of the established trees had died, so growers cut off the dead part until they found living buds. If the entire top died, it was removed. In some trees, the buds also died, resulting in a total loss.

The worst effects of this year’s heat may not come yet, said Norby, who grows 50 acres of trees on the Trout Creek Tree farm in Corbett. Seedlings planted in the spring were still being formed when the high temperatures came and the soil warmed up and the young seedlings were just cooking.

Norby lost 30% of its seedlings, but across the industry in Oregon, 70% of all noble fir seedlings died.

Christmas trees in Oregon take eight years to grow. This gives growers time to recover if the weather cooperates.

With more than two decades of experience growing trees, Norby is taking this year’s challenges by leaps and bounds.

One year is not a disaster, he said. Two years becomes a big problem. Three years, is a disaster.

He has a plan: This year, fine-tune our inventory. If you are a big cultivator, you take the loss, fix them and replant. I, a smaller grower, will give them an extra year.

– Susan Parrish | Special for The Oregonian / OregonLive