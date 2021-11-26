News: Secretary General anticipates meetings of NATO Foreign Ministers, 26-November-2021





On Friday (November 26, 2021), Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg outlined the priorities for the forthcoming meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga, Latvia on November 30 and December 1. Stoltenberg said they would address the continued rise of Russian forces in and around Ukraine, saying: It raises tensions and risks miscalculation. Russia needs to show transparency, reduce tensions and de-escalate. NATO’s approach to Russia remains unchanged. We keep our defense and prevention strong while remaining open to dialogue. The ministers will discuss the situation in the region with close NATO partners, Georgia and Ukraine. NATO foreign ministers will also address the situation on the border with Belarus and the use of vulnerable people by Lukashenko’s regimes to put pressure on allies Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. The ministers will exchange views on NATO’s role in arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. The Secretary General said: Since the Cold War, NATO has reduced the number of nuclear weapons in Europe by more than 90%. All allies support the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, and NATO is determined to maintain its leading role in arms control. Stoltenberg also explained that ministers will also be consulted on NATO engagement in Afghanistan and will identify appropriate lessons for future crisis management operations. He said the ministers would also discuss NATO’s next Strategic Concept: It must take into account new realities, including Russia’s aggressive actions, a more secure China, emerging and destructive technologies, and the impact of climate change security. This will foster our continued adaptation to a more competitive world. The ministers will also address developments in the Western Balkans and NATO’s ongoing role in promoting stability and security in the region. NATO partners Finland and Sweden will join the session, as will EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

