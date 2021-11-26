International
A new COVID variant appears; stocks, oil prices fall – National and international news – FRI 26 November 2021 –
NATIONAL NEWS
The emergence of the debt ceiling is approaching; lawmakers seek permanent solutions
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that the federal debt ceiling will be reached around December 15th. Congress has so much time to raise the debt ceiling, or it will face a catastrophic federal bankruptcy. The debt ceiling determines the ability of federal governments to repay debts that have already arisen. Such confrontations over debt have more than once jeopardized the trust and credit of the United States.
Typically, these confrontations occur under democratic administrations, as Democrats will generally go along with raising the debt ceiling to avoid sending the country over the fiscal cliff. Democrats and Republicans alike voted to raise the federal debt ceiling several times under President Trump without a fight.
But earlier this fall, Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell not only refused to vote with Democrats to raise the debt ceiling, but he called a filibuster when Democrats tried to raise it with a party-line vote. . Ultimately, McConnell and the Republicans surrendered and backed an ongoing resolution that bought the country for some time.
This could force Democrats to create a further exemption from filibuster, so that the ceiling could be raised through budget compliance. This can be done, but time is running out. Congress also has major bills to pass before the end of the year, including a Pentagon budget and the “Build Better Again” plan. Democrats can choose to push it all by one vote on an omnibus bill.
To avoid the possibility of future catastrophes and political games, some Democrat lawmakers are defending the idea of removing the debt ceiling altogether
300-400 FedEx packages dumped in the Alabama Valley
Blount County Sheriff, AL, says hundreds of FedEx packages have somehow closed in a valley in his county. The packages were reported to the sheriff’s office, which sent deputies to the scene. According to the sheriff’s Facebook page, FedEx also sent “trucks and drivers from all over the South” to work during Thanksgiving to recover and secure the large number of packages. It is not clear at the moment how the packages ended up in the valley.
“Hopefully,” said the sheriff’s office, “we’ll have some answers soon.”
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
A new COVID variant appears; stocks, oil prices fall
A new variant of the coronavirus has appeared in South Africa. This variant, currently labeled B.1.1.529, has about 30 mutations in the yeast protein. According to scientists, this makes B.1.1.529 the most mutated species that has ever appeared. Spike protein mutations affect the ability of the virus to bypass the immune system and be more easily transmitted. All of this means that the new variant could be potentially more dangerous than the delta variant, which has dominated most parts of the world since summer.
To date, less than 100 samples of B.1.1.529 have been detected. Most of them are in South Africa, but some have also appeared in Hong Kong, Israel, Botswana and Belgium. But the number of mutations has raised concerns that currently available vaccines may be much less effective in preventing infection with variant B.1.1.529. However, vaccines remain the best protection against any variant of COVID
Countries have rushed to impose new travel restrictions and blockades to limit the spread of B.1.1.529. The resulting panic is sent stock prices fall and there are also gave a blow to oil prices.
