The new Russian module connects to the International Space Station





MOSCOW A Russian cargo ship carrying a new mooring module successfully connected to the International Space Station on Friday after a two-day space voyage. The new spherical module, called Prichal (Pier), anchored to the orbital post at 6:19 pm Moscow time (1519 GMT). It has six docking ports and will allow possible future expansion of the Russian station segment. The module is anchored in the docking port of the new Russian laboratory module Nauka (Science). On Wednesday, a Soyuz rocket took off from the Russian launch site in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, transporting the Progress cargo ship with its associated Prichal. Upon entering space, the cargo ship with the module entered orbit. Progress is also sending 700 kilograms of various payloads to the space station and is expected to disembark from the station on December 22nd. The first Soyuz spacecraft is expected to anchor in the new module on March 18, 2022, with a crew of three cosmonauts: Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergei Korsakov. Ad Earlier this week, the Russian crew at the station began training for the arrival of the modules, simulating the use of manual controls in case the automatic docking system failed. The space post is currently operated by NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Mark Vande Hei; Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov; and Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.

