The new version of COVID-19 is a major international concern, says UK health secretary

A disturbing new variant of the coronavirus that has been discovered in South Africa is causing concern among health officials around the world.

The UK health insurance agency has classified B.1.1.529 as a new variant under investigation and the country has identified the potential threat of the new variant and has alerted international partners.

While there are currently no cases of the variant detected in the UK, the country’s health secretary told Parliament on Friday that the new COVID-19 variant was “of great international concern” and that it was “very likely” that it would be spread to places. beyond the place where it was discovered.

“The variant has an extremely large number of mutations,” said UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare Sajid Javid at the House of Commons. “We are concerned that this new variant could pose a significant risk to public health.”

Javid noted that the situation remains “rapidly moving” and with “a high degree of uncertainty”, but said early indications indicate that this variant “may be more contagious than the delta variant and current vaccines may be more a little affective against him. ”

Cases of B.1.1.529 have been identified in South Africa and Botswana, and as of noon on November 26, six countries in South Africa were added to the UK red list, which means that flights were temporarily suspended and passengers returning from those countries must be quarantined.

European Union nations agreed on Friday to impose a travel ban from South Africa to counter the spread of the new coronavirus variant.

The 27 nations acted within hours on the advice of the EU executive, which said everyone should be extra careful in handling the option until it became clear how bad a threat would be, the EU presidency said. in a statement.

The EU presidency, currently held by Slovenia, also called on all member states to “test and quarantine all incoming passengers”.

Japan also announced travel restrictions for South Africa and neighboring countries.

But South Africa’s health minister spoke out against travel bans at a news conference on Friday, calling the actions a “kneeling reaction”.

Dr. Joe Phaahla said such reactions “are not an answer”.

“If a country, through its scientific oversight, is able to identify a particular variant, it is the wrong approach to then attribute it to that particular variant of that particular country,” Phaahla said.

Phaahla said many European countries imposing these restrictions have much higher rates of daily infection than South Africa. Germany has seen daily record numbers of cases in recent days and on Thursday exceeded 100,000 deaths from COVID-19. “It really does not look scientific in any way. “in fact, almost wanting to put the blame on other countries instead of working together as run by the World Health Organization,” Phaahla said.

The African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed and strongly discouraged any travel bans for countries that reported the new variant. He said past experience shows that such travel bans “have not yielded a significant result”.

World Health Organization advisers were holding a special session on Friday to highlight information about the troubling new variant, though a senior expert says its impact on COVID-19 vaccines may not be known for weeks.

World Health Organization said it has yet to determine whether variant B.1.1.529 should be defined as a variant of “interest” or “concern”.

“We do not know much about this yet. What we do know is that this variant has a large number of mutations, and the concern is that when you have so many mutations, it can have an impact on how the virus behaves,” said Maria Van Kerkhove. WHO technical director for COVID-19, in a conversation on social media on Thursday.

To date, less than 100 complete genomic sequences of the variant are available.

“It will take a few weeks for us to understand what impact this variant has on each possible vaccine, for example,” Van Kerkhove continued.

What is variant B.1.1.529?

The variant was first identified in Botswana earlier this month, but may have contributed to an increase in cases in South Africa.

As of Friday, variant B.1.1.529 has been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and South Africa.

The new variant is considered the most important to date, and scientists are working to see if it makes vaccines less effective.

The variant has a high number of mutations that could affect transmissibility and immune response, health officials said, including Ravindra Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University.

There are anecdotal reports of cases in vaccinated people and re-infections, but health officials said more investigation is needed, Nature reported.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Jordan Smith, Associated Press and FOX News contributed.